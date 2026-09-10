Everything you need to know about pre-ordering the iPhone Duo and the iPhone 18 Pro in Australia

After months of leaks and rumours, Apple has officially unveiled its new Pro iPhones for 2026, alongside the much-anticipated iPhone Duo foldable handset and a slew of other product launches.

If you’re looking to upgrade to the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max or iPhone Duo, I’ve put together this guide on everything you need to know about pre-ordering any of the three handsets in Australia, including when preorders start, how much you’ll pay and all the best deals we’ve found.

Aside from the official Apple Australia store, as with any iPhone launch a wide range of retailers and telcos across the country are also offering pre-orders for all three phones, and we’ll update this page as soon as the offers go live.

Want to know more about the new iPhones and other new products that Apple unveiled? Scroll to the bottom of this page or check out our full coverage of Apple’s launch event.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max pre-orders in Australia: What you need to know

Preorders go live on Saturday, September 12 at 10pm AEST

iPhone 18 Pro pricing starts at AU$2,099 for 256GB

iPhone 18 Pro Max pricing starts at AU$2,299 for 256GB

Trade-in rebates of up to AU$1,595

Financing starts from AU$87.46 per month for 24 months

(Image credit: Apple)

As with previous iPhone pre-orders, there’s once again a short wait between the official announcement and the start of the pre-order period, which goes live across all Australian retailers and telcos on Saturday, September 12 at 10pm AEST.

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at AU$2,099 for the base 256GB model, and the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at AU$2,299. Retailers JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys, as well as telcos Vodafone, Optus and Telstra, have confirmed they will all carry the new handsets.

Aside from Apple’s official Australian store, JB Hi-Fi, Vodafone and Optus will also accept trading in your old phone for a credit towards the iPhone 18 Pro or Pro Max. Apple is offering up to AU$1,595 in trade-in credit – that’s based on an iPhone 17 Pro Max, while a comparatively ancient iPhone X will net you a AU$70 credit.

If you’re going the trade in route, you can calculate your old phone’s credit value at Optus, Vodafone or JB Hi-Fi to get an idea before pre-orders go live.

Apple is also offering a new financing program in Australia via Afterpay, allowing monthly payments over 6-, 12- or 24-month terms instead of the service’s usual four payments spread out fortnightly. If you’re using Afterpay, the iPhone 18 Pro starts at AU$87.46 per month over 24 months, while the 18 Pro Max starts at AU$95.79 per month. This monthly payment option is only available through the Apple Australia website and stores — you won’t find it at third-party stores.

Apple iPhone Duo pre-orders in Australia: What you need to know

Preorders go live on Friday, October 16 at 10pm AEST

Pricing starts at AU$3,499 for 256GB

Trade-in rebates of up to AU$1,595

Financing starts from AU$145.79 per month for 24 months

(Image credit: Apple / Future)

If you’re keen on Apple’s first-ever foldable phone, the shiny new iPhone Duo, the wait will be a little bit longer for pre-orders, which start on Friday, October 16 at 10pm AEST.

Prices begin at a slightly eye-watering AU$3,499 for the base 256GB model (for reference, Samsung’s equivalent Galaxy Z Fold 8 starts at AU$2,699), and go as high as AU$5,899 for the 2TB configuration.

Like the 18 Pro and Pro Max above, you can also trade in your old phone to receive up to AU$1,595 off the price. You can get an estimate on your trade-in credit at Optus, Vodafone or JB Hi-Fi to get an idea before pre-orders go live.

Financing via Afterpay is also available for the iPhone Duo, starting at AU$145.79 per month for 24 months.

What’s new with the 2026 iPhone lineup?

(Image credit: Apple)

Headlining Apple’s new handset range for 2026 is the iPhone Duo, the company’s first attempt at a foldable and its answer to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8. Featuring a 5.4-inch outer display with a 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR inner display, the device looks somewhat like a squat iPhone mini when folded, and an iPad mini when opened.

It features the new A20 Pro chipset and a titanium frame, which Apple says is reinforced by ceramic fibres. The Duo, however, also has a few core iPhone features missing, like Face ID, a telephoto camera and the action button, but is still undeniably the star of the show. There are also some exclusive software features that look to take advantage of the larger folding display, like some new Liquid Glass animations and multitasking features. Moreover, the Duo will also get Apple Pencil support, which is a first for any iPhone.

As for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, the biggest upgrades are the main cameras, with each getting a new variable aperture to let users adjust the light depending on what they need to photograph, for example.

They also get the new A20 Pro chip, which Apple claims will have a 20% faster CPU and 40% faster GPU than the A19 Pro found in the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and iPhone Air. Battery life is also said to be improved, with Apple claiming the iPhone 18 Pro will have 36 hours of video playback — matching the 17 Pro Max — and the 18 Pro Max now rated for 45 hours.

We’ll be posting our reviews for all three devices over the next few weeks, so stay tuned for our thoughts and hands-on experience.