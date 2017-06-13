Sony just revealed 5 good reasons to buy PlayStation VR

Sony’s E3 conference this year marked almost eight months to the day since the release of its PlayStation VR headset and that meant the pressure was on for the console giant to prove its commitment to the still fledgling platform.

Though the headset has now reached 1 million units sold, not everyone is convinced that virtual reality has the strength to hang around and remain a solid platform. It was essential, then, that Sony prove naysayers wrong with a bunch of new PSVR games.

Fortunately, it lived up to the task. At this year’s show, Sony revealed not one but five new PSVR games. Not only do the games look engaging, they’re diverse enough to draw a much wider audience into PSVR, ranging from shooter to puzzling platformer.

We’ve gathered together Sony’s new PSVR games for you to browse right here.