Spyro the Dragon remaster for PS4 and Xbox One confirmed

[Update: Well that was fast! It looks like that Amazon leak from earlier today was completely accurate and Spyro the Dragon trilogy will be coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One this September 21.

The release has now been confirmed on the official PlayStation blog where developer Toys for Bob has promised "a deep respect for all the decisions that went into making the original games" and a close match to Spyro's original movement metrics. Publisher Activision has also confirmed that the game will be available on Xbox One on the same day. Check out the game's trailer and some screenshots for yourself below.]

Long-rumored but still not confirmed, a Spyro the Dragon trilogy remaster has appeared on Amazon for the PlayStation 4.

The product page can be found on Amazon Mexico where the game is listed as Spyro Reignited Trilogy with a release date of September 21 2018 (around the time of the series’ 20th anniversary).

According to the listing, the three games which have been remastered are Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto's Rage! and Spyro: Year of the Dragon all of which will now appear in HD with modernised controls.

Year of the dragon

This is the latest convincing sign that an announcement for the remastered trilogy is coming very soon. Recently, various games journalists have been reporting that they’re being sent bright purple dragon eggs with a note reading “something’s about to hatch” and the consensus seems to be that these eggs are definitely related to Spyro.

Even before this, a report from Kotaku claimed that a remastered trilogy would be coming to PlayStation 4 in September, though the March date on which it was said to be announced has now come and gone. An April announcement, however, wouldn’t be so far off.

Although these rumors have yet to be confirmed by Activision, everything is coming together to paint quite a convincing picture. Besides all the reports, leaks and rumors, we already know that Activision is looking to remaster older titles after the success it had with the Crash Bandicoot N.Sane trilogy.

Back in August 2017, Activision’s Eric Hirshberg said that Crash’s success had surpassed the company’s expectations by “a pretty wide margin.” After this he added: “We think we have other great IP in our portfolio that we're considering [...] I think you can be confident that there will be more activity like this in the future with more great IP.”

Spyro has been long called for by fans and it's certainly be the most likely candidate for a remaster. It's starting to feel like a matter of when, rather than if, we'll see it confirmed.