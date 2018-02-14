Spyro could be gliding onto PS4 later this year

According to a recent report, Activision is planning to remaster the early titles of the Spyro the Dragon series and release them on PlayStation 4 later this year.

Kotaku UK states that sources close to the matter have said the plan is to remaster the original trilogy, which includes Spyro the Dragon, Ripto's Rage! (or Gateway to Glimmer in some territories), and Year of the Dragon.

Like the Crash Banidcoot N. Sane trilogy released in 2017, the Spyro remaster is said to be coming from Vicarious Visions and will have an updated save feature, new assets, animations, lighting, and cinematics, as well as a completely remastered soundtrack.

Spyro revival

The sources have said that the remaster is expected to be announced in March 2018 and released for PS4 with PS4 Pro support sometime in Q3 2018. Interestingly, Spyro’s 20th anniversary falls in September 2018 which would make that an ideal time for a remastered release.

While the game will be released on PlayStation, the report says that it’s a limited-time exclusive and will be coming to other platforms in the future, which is in line with the rumored plans for the Crash Bandicoot trilogy.

Though these rumors have yet to be confirmed by Activision, the runaway success of the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane trilogy would make this an opportunity not to be missed.

Back in August 2017, Activision’s Eric Hirshberg stated that Crash’s success had surpassed the company’s expectations by “a pretty wide margin.” After this he added: “We think we have other great IP in our portfolio that we're considering [...] I think you can be confident that there will be more activity like this in the future with more great IP.”

Given the persistent calls from Spyro fans looking to return to Glimmer, this would certainly be the most sensible follow up to Crash.