Crash Bandicoot could spin onto the Nintendo Switch

When Activision released the remastered Crash Bandicoot N. Sane trilogy last year, it struck nostalgic gold and the title proved to be a massive hit for the publisher. According to a recent report, that wasn’t the last we’re going to see of Crash. In fact, Activision may actually have a five year plan for the franchise.

In an excerpt spotted in Licensing Source Book Europe, Max Arguile, manager of merchandising company GB Eye, says that Activision is looking to seize on renewed interest in the character by releasing a brand new game in 2019 and N.Sane trilogy ports for PC and Switch:

“The new game was a huge success at retail with no marketing spend. Next year it will be going broader (Switch and PC) and there will be another game in 2019. Activision has a five-year plan for this and GB Eye is delighted to be fully on board for all products.”

Moving forward

Activision has yet to confirm whether or not any of these rumors are true, but it would make a great deal of sense for the Crash franchise to continue.

Towards the end of 2017, the publisher stated that the remastered Crash trilogy was the “No. 1 top selling remastered collection in PS4 history” – releasing some ports and a brand new title would be the natural next step.

The Switch wouldn’t even be the first Nintendo console to host a Crash Bandicoot game – Crash has appeared across the GameBoy, Nintendo DS and Wii platforms, and given its hybrid nature the Switch feels like an obvious step for the platforming gameplay.