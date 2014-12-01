Google Glass to return in 2015 with Intel inside

Google is set to launch a new version of its Glass wearable next year this time powered by an Intel processor.

The new version of Glass will offer better battery life than the current Explorer Edition that's available to buy for £1,000 ($1,500) as well as a refreshed design, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

Rather than a consumer-focused device, the new partnership with Intel seems to position Glass as a piece of professional equipment. The WSJ reports that the two companies want to bring Glass to hospital networks, manufacturers as well as develop new workplace uses for the wearable.

Glass half full

There's no word on specifically what Intel hardware will be inside the new model, but The Verge has speculated that the company might use the same low-power chip from the Intel MICA bracelet.

Google has already refreshed Glass a couple of times, the most notable addition being extra RAM. But even with the boosted memory the uses of the headset are, for the most part, limited. And with such a steep retail price, Intel and Google have an uphill battle to secure mass adoption next year.