Google Cast: here's every product that works with Google's open streaming platform

Google Cast, a platform that allows you to simply stream audio and video from one device to another on the same network without muddling through page after page of settings, is getting a name change.

Over the past few weeks, Google's been downplaying the Cast label for something that it hopes will resonate with consumers a bit more – "Chromecast built-in" – even going as far as changing the name on the Cast page.

But whether you've taken to calling these products Google Cast-enabled or Chromecast built-in, the category has grown from a niche convenience to an essential function in the last two years. In that time it's left the Google Chromecast where it was first developed and leapt to everything from TVs to stereo systems.

It's hard to imagine now, but back in those beginning days there were only four compatible apps: YouTube and Netflix were supported on Android, iOS, and Chrome web apps, while Google Play Music and Google Play Movies & TV were also supported, but only as Android apps.

But, today, there are well over a thousand supported apps, and the ecosystem shows no signs of slowing down. That's due, in part, to Google's recently introduced Google Cast for audio, a platform that embeds the same easy-to-use software found inside Chromecast in dozens of soundbars, speakers and a/v receivers from manufacturers like Sony, Vizio, LG and more.

But Google isn't done. Those aforementioned products will soon be joined by a lineup of TVs from Magnavox, Philips, Polaroid, Toshiba and Westinghouse, as well as Google's very own smart speaker that it's calling Google Home.

In order to properly welcome the these devices into the world we've rounded up the entire list of Google Cast-ready receivers from both past and future for your viewing pleasure.