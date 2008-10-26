Latest iPhone firmware and still no CTRL+C

As expected, Apple chose this weekend to release the latest beta version of its iPhone firmware to developers for testing new features before making it public but it's what it hasn't done that's really noteworthy.

Although firmware 2.2 now has the Street View option in Google Maps, it still doesn't give the iPhone the ability to copy or cut and paste text.

Plenty missing

The one feature that pretty much every iPhone owner has been clamouring for since the handset hit the market isn't the only thing not happening.

Apple has also not added the ability to handle MMS, nor has it enabled landscape mode email composition – both features that have been in demand since day one.

As for a video-shooting mode on the camera, well, we guess there's always the option to jailbreak the phone and pick up a copy of iPhone Video Recorder.