iOS 4 for iPhone 4, 3GS and 3G now available

Apple has finally announced the latest iteration of its iPhone firmware - iOS 4 - is now available for download.

Users baying for multi-tasking and multiplayer gaming will be pleased to know they can now update their handset, three days ahead of the iPhone 4 UK release.

Those wanting a little bit of iOS 4 action on their handset need to make sure they have the latest version of iTunes (iTunes 9.2, if you're wondering) then simply connect the iPhone to the computer.

Whizzier and/or bangier

Remember, multi-tasking isn't supported on the 3G, (despite some users proving that it can work) but new elements like a unified inbox and folders for your icons promise to make your phone that little more whizzier.

If you want to see the full run down of key new features in the new iOS 4.0 check out iOS 4.0: 10 things you need to know to find out more.

But if you're up to speed with all the developments, or just want to see what all the fuss is about, get downloading - it's like having a new phone!