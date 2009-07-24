HP iPAQ K3 Obsidian phone emerges

The HP iPAQ K9 something or other... to be honest, we can't even remember what it is

HP has decided to tease the mobile phone buying public with a blast from the past - the stylus-toting iPAQ K3 Obsidian.

Featuring a full QWERTY keyboard a la une BlackBerry, the phone has a 2.43-inch OLED touchscreen too.

Sadly, it's only going to be a resistive QVGA effort, although at that size it's likely to not really matter, which is probably why a stylus has been thrown in as well.

More WinMo 6.5 fun

There's a 3.2MP camera (albeit sans flash on the back) and a 528MHz processor underneath chugging things along.

It's also running Windows Mobile 6.5, which clearly shows the OS is heading for market in the coming months, although this bad boy is slated for a November release.

There's also a BlackBerry style scroll wheel on the side as well, to enable all those business-type people who stare disapprovingly at us non-suit wearers to look through their emails easier.

Via WM Poweruser