HP admits webOS licensing talks

HP CEO Leo Apotheker has admitted that the company is in talks with external manufacturers who may license the webOS mobile operating system.

The admission comes after Apotheker hinted that the company would be open to sharing the Palm-made OS with other companies earlier this month.

"We are talking to a number of companies," Apotheker told Bloomberg. "I can share with you that a number of companies have expressed interest. We are continuing our conversations."

Chit chat

Which companies these may be remains a mystery, although some loose-lipped sources have tipped Samsung as one of them.

We wouldn't hold our breath for a Samsung (or HTC or Nokia or LG) webOS phone though, with Apotheker leisurely adding, "There is no time pressure to do this."

There's no denying that webOS has some hardcore fans out there, but can porting it to alternative hardware really make HP back the $1.2 billion it spent on Palm?

From Bloomberg