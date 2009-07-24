Garmin-Asus Nuviphone G60 'months' away from UK launch

The Garmin-Asus Nuviphone G60 - a phone with possibly the longest lead-time in history - is on course for a 2009 launch in Europe and the US.

The G60 has actually landed in Asia, but TechRadar spoke to the firm and were told it was "still refining the software for the European and US".

It's likely the G60 will head over to the UK in Q4 this year, and at least before Christmas, traditionally a strong sales period for the Sat Nav industry.

The phone was supposed to be coming in the last couple of months, but obviously delays have once again forced it back.

Improvements

Reviewers in Malaysia have started to show hands on pictures with the phone, and it seems the interface has slightly altered compared to the one we saw at Mobile World Congress in February.

It will be swiftly followed (hopefully) by the Nuviphone M20, which is a smaller version of the handset, and packs Windows Mobile 6.1.

And the company also stated it would be bringing an Android device to market in 2010, after joining the Open Handset Alliance, so perhaps the phone so often dubbed as 'vapourware' might actually make it after all.