Have an Android? Have an iPhone? This miracle charging cable doesn't care

Have a household of both Apple and Android devices? Ever wondered why no one has created a single charging cable for both your Lightning and micro USB connector needs?

The LMcable Kickstarter project is trying to answer this question, with what it calls the world's first iOS and Android common connector. It's a single cable connector that works for Lightning and micro USB devices.

It's actually both connector types in one with the standard USB connector on the other side. All you have to do when switching between a Lightning or micro USB port is turn the the connector upside down, according to the team, equating it to flipping over a coin.

The LMcable supports "fast data transfer and 2.4A fast charging," notes the Kickstart project page, and it has a premium design: four different leather styles with a small brass buckle belt for coiling away.

Luckily, the campaign, which has only been live for less than two weeks, has already reached its goal. You can pre-order one now for US$21 (about £15, AU$30), with shipping expected in April.

You can check out the LMcable's campaign video for a better look of the cable below.

Via Mashable