Nintendo's E3 2021 Direct will focus solely on games – here's when you can watch

Ready for games? Surprises? Possibly, maybe even release dates for games that were revealed years ago? Get set then, because Nintendo just announced a Nintendo Direct for E3 2021.

The Nintendo Direct will be held on June 15 at 5pm BST / 9am PT / 12pm ET and is going to run for around 40 minutes, with a three hour gameplay session happening afterward. The event is focused exclusively on Nintendo Switch software, we're told.

No games are confirmed to have a presence just yet, so keep your fingers crossed if you want to see the long-anticipated sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild show up.

🗓 Nintendo at #E32021: 6/15, 9am PT! Tune in for a #NintendoDirect with roughly 40 minutes of info focused exclusively on #NintendoSwitch software, mostly releasing in 2021, followed by around 3 hours of gameplay in #NintendoTreehouseLive | E3 2021.

According to Nintendo, this Nintendo Direct is focused on games arriving in 2021, meaning it's unlikely but not impossible that we'll see updates for games slated for 2022, such as Splatoon 3 or Project Triangle Strategy. As for previously announced games that lack even a release window, such as Bayonetta 3 or Metroid Prime 4, it's anyone's guess.

No super switch yet?

The Nintendo Direct is focused exclusively on software, meaning there won't be any hardware announcements during the showcase specifically. If the long-rumored new Nintendo Switch Pro is real, then it won't be revealed here.

That doesn't mean it can't be revealed around this timeframe however, as Nintendo is more than capable of dropping a separate announcement at some point during June, or even ahead of the Nintendo Direct, getting the hardware details out of the way before going over games later.

Other E3 2021 showcases announced so far include Ubisoft Forward on June 12 and the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase on June 13.