Asus launches new, affordable Transformer Pad

Asus launched its latest Transformer tablet with the competitively priced Transformer Pad TF300.

The 10.1-inch device includes Android 4.0: Ice Cream Sandwich OS along with 1GB or RAM and an Nvidia Tegra 3 quad-core processor.

It also comes equipped with a micro HDMI slot, Asus SonicMaster Technology, microSD card slot, 1.2MP front camera, and an 8MP rear camera capable of 1080p HD video recording.

However, its most attractive feature is the price, set at $379 for the 16GB model and $399 for 32GB, putting it well below the price of the older Transformer Prime line and the newer iPad 3.

Asus is already accepting orders online for the Transformer Pad TF300, which will arrive in stores beginning April 30.

