ASUS Transformer Book Flip laptop has Yoga-like characteristics

The third major computing product unveiled by Asus at Computex today (after the Transformer Book V and the Transformer T300 Chi) is the Transformer Book Flip which looks a lot like the Lenovo Yoga laptop tablet.

Its main feature is the fact that it has a screen that can rotate 360 degrees, converting it into a tablet; two display sizes will be available (13.3-inch and 15-inch), both with a full HD resolution.

Other than running Windows 8.1, they also share similar wireless capabilities (802.11n and Bluetooth 4.0).

Affordable flexibility

The smaller model – the TP300 - comes with either a Core i3 or a Core i5 processor and between up to 6GB of RAM. The bigger model – the TP500 - has an optical drive and can run an i7 processor with up to 8GB of RAM.

Four versions of the Transformer Book Flip will be available in the UK from the end of June with prices ranging from £449 to £699.