Asus claims 'slimmest 13-inch Ultrabook' crown with the Zenbook UX305

Asus has unveiled the Zenbook UX305 at IFA 2014, which it claims is the "world's slimmest 13.3-inch QHD+ laptop", measuring a svelte 12.3mm at its thickest point. That's a whisker (or two) thinner than Apple's 13-inch MacBook Air (17mm), before you ask.

It features a similar tapered wedge design to previous Zenbook models, and Asus hasn't held back on the bling, fitting it with "diamond-cut metallic highlights". It weighs 1.2kg and houses Intel's new Core M processor with a 128GB or 256GB SSD for storage.

The UX305's display totes a QHD+ pixel resolution of 3200 x 1800, the likes of which we've seen on ultrabooks including Samsung's Ativ Plus 9 and Lenovo's IdeaPad Yoga 2 Pro.

Asus is claiming up to 10 hours of battery life in the model, which sports 802.11ac Wi-Fi and will ship in two colour options: ceramic alloy and obsidian stone. Obviously.

The Zenbook UX305 will go on sale in the UK in the first three months of 2015. No word on global pricing or availabliity just yet - consider our eyes peeled.