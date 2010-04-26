Asus Android Eee Pad to launch at Computex in June

Asus set to launch Eee Pad at Computex in June, to rival Apple's recently launched iPad

Taiwanese computing giant Asus is set to unveil its iPad-rival, the Android-powered Asus Eee Pad, at the Computex event in Taiwan in early June.

Rumours of an impending Asus Eee Pad launch have been doing the rounds for months now, and the timing would seem to be ripe for a rival to Apple's own iPad tablet PC.

Android OS, Tegra graphics

The news on the Computex launch comes from a recent conference in Taiwan, direct from the horse's mouth, with Asustek Computer chairman Jerry Shen announcing that the company's new tablet will be officially unveiled at Computex 2010.

TechRadar will of course be bringing you the news on the Asus Eee Pad and all the other hot tech news coming out of Computex throughout the first week of June.

The Eee Pad may even be on shelves by July, according to an unnamed DigiTimes' source.

Shen announced that the Eee Pad would feature Google Android, USB outputs, an integrated webcam, and Flash – all of which offer something different to the iPad.

Via Digitimes