Asus launches N Series notebooks in the UK

Asus launches its N Series of notebooks in the UK this week, the latest follow-up to its popular Eee PC series of netbooks.

The N Series boasts a "Super Hybrid Engine" feature that preserves battery life, the Express Gate OS so you can get to your most-used apps in under eight seconds and the SmartLogon facial recognition system, for the security conscious (and wannabe James Bonds) out there.

Four new 'puters

There are four laptops in the Asus N Series range – the 10.2-inch N10 with an Intel Atom processor, NVIDIA GeForce 9300M graphics card and 250GB hard drive at £499; the 12.1-inch N20 with an Intel Core 2 Duo processor, 320GB hard drive and Altec Lansing sound system at £649; the 14.1-inch N80 with an NVIDIA GeForce 9 Series graphics card and Dolby Surround decoding at £699

At the the top of the range is the £749 15.4-inch N50 with backlit touch-sensitive buttons, Blu-ray drive and, rather strangely, a built-in Air Ionizer that "not only helps clean the air around the user of allergens and germs, but also promotes air-flow and circulation."

