Google now has Streetview mapping of Sydney's Taronga Zoo and Luna Park

Back in January 2010, Google held a relatively quiet media event showcasing its Streetview trike as it drove around the wheelchair accessible areas of Sydney's Taronga Zoo.

This week, those images have gone live, allowing anyone to travel around the world-class facility from the comfort of their PC.

Covering the full spectrum of Taronga animals, the Streetview access has also been expanded to include the central boulevard of Luna Park at Milson's Point.

More to come?

As part of the initial recording back in 2010, Google held a survey asking for public feedback on which iconic Australian locations should be mapped by the Streetview trike.

While some areas have been mapped already, like the Great Barrier Reef, it's likely that Google is beginning the next phase of its Streetview rollout with this release.

Via: Blogger