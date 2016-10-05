Amazon Prime gets even sweeter with 1,000+ free books, comics and magazines

Amazon Prime subscribers now have access to more than a thousand free books, comics and magazines

Prime Reading is the latest addition to Amazon's premium subscription service adds more than a thousand best-selling books with titles including The Hobbit, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, The Man In the High Castle, The Millionaire Next Door, Half Way Home and When I'm Gone.

Additionally, users will have access to electronic magazines such as Bon Appétit, National Geographic Traveler, People, Sports Illustrated, HGTV, Popular Mechanics, Golf Digest and Runner's World. As for comics, subscribers can download the first volumes of Transformers: Robots in Disguise and Complete Peanuts.

Amazon is also throwing Kindle Singles into the Prime reading package. A few of the shorts include Andy Borowitz, Stephen King, Jane Hirshfield and classic works from Gloria Steinem, Norman Mailer and Kurt Vonnegut.

Amazon Prime already included one free pre-released book, but Prime Reading provides much more access to reading material for subscribers – putting it on par with Amazon's unlimited video and music streaming service for select TV shows, movies and songs.