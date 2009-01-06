HP announces Firebird Voodoo gaming PC

Hewlett Packard has unveiled the successor to its drool-worthy HP Blackbird 002 gaming PC with the Voodoo DNA branded HP Firebird.

The Blackbird 002 quickly became one of the most desired gaming PCs on the planet – not least because of its stunning case design.

And HP has kept the chassis the same, but insists that the Firebird is a more balanced machine than its predecessor.

Compromised?

"Instead of filling a chassis with expensive, energy-intensive components that are rarely fully utilised, HP considered all of the features customers demand – from performance to quiet acoustics to energy efficiency – and designed the HP Firebird to provide optimal levels of each," says HP's press release.

We're hoping that doesn't mean its been compromised for the core-gamer market.

An Intel Core 2 Quad processor, dual SLI Nvidia GeForce 9800s GFX Cards and hot-swappable 320GB hard drives are all kept cool by the liquid thermal management system and an external power supply that apparently keeps the roar down.

Expect a more comprehensive list of specs soon, but will the Firebird truly take on the mantle of the Blackbird 002? Only time will tell.