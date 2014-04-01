Foxtel Play shows it's for the gamers with launch on PS3

Just a few months after Sony released its incredibly successful Playstation 4, the company has shown its ongoing commitment to the last generation by today launching Foxtel Play on the PS3.

The announcement, which conveniently ties into the launch of Game of Thrones Season 4 on the Foxtel Play service, will allow PS3 users to watch both streamed Foxtel shows as well as access the service's catch up TV service.

Foxtel Play is available now on the PS3 via a dedicated app on the cross media bar which can be downloaded via the Playstation Network, while Sony Australia boss Michael Ephraim promised that a version for PS4 would be "coming soon".

More to come

Foxtel Play - which has been available on the Xbox in some way, shape or form since the initial "Foxtel on Xbox" launch - was keen to take advantage of the new partnership, offering new customers a 14 day free trial to the service.

The Pay TV service has also introduced a new special pricing for the movies and drama pack, offering all the movies and drama channels for $10 a month for the first 3 months, on top of the $25 starter pack - which will allow customers to access the complete seasons two and three of Game of Thrones, as well as the upcoming season 4, which is a Foxtel exclusive.

But the Foxtel announcement is just a taste, with Ephraim emphasising that there is more on the entertainment streaming service front to come.

Given that we've heard that ABC iView is keen to launch on the next gen platforms - including the PS4 - but is restricted by limited resources, it seems that there's still plenty of room for growth in this space this year.