Activision is sticking with the Tony Hawk skateboard controller

Tony Hawk has himself been credited with the concept and development of Activision's new skateboard controller that shipped with the most recent Tony Hawk Ride game, with the games publisher announcing this week that it intends to continue to use the controller for the game's sequel, despite vocal criticism.

Awkward controller

Activision CEO Mike Griffith took the criticism on board and hopes that the next game in the series will rectify the problems that many gamers have had with the awkward controls on TH:Ride.

Speaking in Activision Blizzard's full-year earnings call last night, Griffith noted that: "Game ratings for Tony Hawk Ride weren't as high as we would have hoped last year. And in hindsight, it took longer to optimize the hardware leaving less time to develop the software we launched in 2009.

"Still, play testing and consumer feedback have been very encouraging. The premise of standing on the skateboard and performing tricks that only the pros can pull off is very compelling.

"This year, with the hardware complete, we'll be focusing on improving the software in order to unlock the full potential of the board. We continue to believe that this innovative peripheral redefines the skateboarding experience and could potentially have different applications in the future."

Expect to see Tony Hawk Ride 2 in stores at some point later in the year. And lets hope and pray to Animal Chin (the God of Skateboarding) that they get it right second time around!