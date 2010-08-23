Asus Xonar DG soundcard unveiled

Asus has officially unveiled its Xonar DG soundcard, which offers Dolby Headphones 5.1 surround sound and the company's proprietary GX 2.5 gaming engine tech.

The Xonar DG sound card also boasts an on-board headset amplifier which Asus believes helps provide 'accurate and deep audio that brings every nuance and sound across fully'.

The Asus Xonar DG is being pitched at gamers, and joins the Xonar Xense and Xonar Essence in Asus' soundcard range.

Truly immersive

"The emphasis with Xonar soundcards has been to ensure truly immersive, precise audio reproduction in games and movies, making interactive and multimedia experiences more enjoyable," states Asus.

"Standard soundcards offer compromised audio when heard through headphones, resulting in muddy and underpowered reproduction.

"The new Xonar DG resolves this and other issues with headphone-dedicated amplification. The card has been designed from the ground up to cater to PC gamers who prefer to get sound through personal audio."