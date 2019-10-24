Camera rumors 2019: the biggest and best camera rumors around

2019 might have already welcomed some excellent cameras from all corners, but we're sure there's plenty more to surface before the year is up.

Key highlights so far include Fujifilm's monstrous GFX 100 medium format model, as well as Panasonic's 6K-ready S1H and Canon's super-affordable EOS RP. Sony's recent A7R IV also upped the bar for full-frame mirrorless cameras, packing a mighty impressive 61MP full-frame sensor among other goodies.

So what happens next? We have an idea of what we expect as some manufacturers have already made it clear where they want to be heading with their various lines. And some rumors just don't seem to want to go anywhere, even if we get a few curveball releases to throw us off the scent now and again.

With all of this, we can start to piece together a rough picture of products that major camera companies might be aiming to release, and what thirsty photographers will be able to get their hands on in the near future.

Now, it’s time to really dive into all of the juiciest camera rumors from every major manufacturer, from Canon and Nikon through to Panasonic and Olympus.

Camera rumors 2019

Nikon rumors 2019 With Nikon's full-frame mirrorless Z6 and Z7 cameras now settled in the market, could we see a higher-end Z9 model surface next? Or perhaps a more junior model will join them? We also know for sure the Nikon D6 DSLR is on the way.

Fujifilm rumors 2019 Fujifilm has had a busy year already, with the GFX 100, the X-A7 and the X-Pro3 surfacing recently. So what's next? An X-H2 update to the X-H1, perhaps? What else can we expect from Fujifilm this year?