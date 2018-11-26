The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday camera deals

Phil Hall Black Friday 2018 may have come and gone but there are still some great camera deals to be had this Cyber Monday. Whether you're looking for a better camera than the one on your smartphone or want to push your creativity further, we reckon you can still find a great camera this Cyber Monday. If you think there's only going to be some dubious camera deals out there, you're mistaken. Stick with us over Cyber Monday and you'll be able to track down some great camera deals from big names like Canon, Nikon, Sony, Panasonic and GoPro. It's not just about camera deals either, as there's a host of great lens bargains out there, not forgetting accessory deals from the likes off Sigma, Tamron, Manfrotto, Billingham and Lee Filters. This year we're seeing a lot of cashback deals, so while you might pay a bit more upfront, you can make some big savings in the long term. Just make sure you check the terms and conditions of the cashback offers before making the plunge. The risk with a flurry of deals like this is that it's all too tempting to buy something that's not quite right for you. You jump at a seeming bargain and end up getting something quite old that isn't really worth investing your hard-earned cash on. The other risk is that you can end-up paying too much when there are better (and cheaper) alternatives out there. On this page we're keeping track of all the best deals on all the best cameras, lenses and accessories as they become available, so you don't have to do the legwork, while we'll also be highlighting if a product's getting a bit long in the tooth as well, so you know exactly what you're buying.

Best Cyber Monday camera deals

Cyber Monday camera deals

Phil Hall With online retailers, from specialists dealers like Wex Photo and Park Cameras, to the likes of Amazon, John Lewis and Currys PC World, all trying to out do each other for the best camera deal on Cyber Monday, there's some big savings to be had - while some deals will run beyond Cyber Monday. For now, read our regularly-updated round-up below for the best and latest camera deals you can snap up today.

DSLR deals

Cyber Monday DSLR deals

Canon EOS 1300D: £359 now £294 at CanonStore.co.uk

If you're looking for your first DSLR, Canon’s entry-level EOS 1300D is a good buy and cheaper than many compacts. It's getting on a bit, but if you're looking for a no frills first DSLR, this is a solid option and bundled with a 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 zoom lens (though it's not image stabilised). You save £65. Deal expires: 26 NovemberView Deal

Canon EOS 4000D kit: £369 now £329 at Argos.co.uk

We reckon you're probably better off buying a cheap used DSLR than the low-spec'd EOS 4000D, but if you do want to buy new and are looking for a dirt-cheap DSLR, this isn't a bad buy thanks to the inclusion of a handy 50mm f/1.8 prime lens. Deal expires: 27 NovemberView Deal

Canon EOS 2000D kit: £539 now £419 at Jessops.com

Canon's latest beginner DSLR packs in a great 24MP sensor along with easy to use controls. This bundle allows you to great really creative thanks to the inclusion of Canon's 50mm f/1.8 prime lens alongside a 18-55mm standard zoom lens (with image stabilisation). Jessop's has only knocked £20 off, but you save an extra £100 with this cashback promotion. Deal expires: 3 DecemberView Deal

Canon EOS 77D: £1,049 now £879 at WexPhotoVideo

Canon's enthusiast DSLR is a solid choice for those looking to upgrade from a beginner model or compact, with a decent 45-point AF system and polished touchscreen interface. Kit includes a versatile 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS lens. You save £170 with this double cashback promotion. Deal expires: 3 DecemberView Deal

Canon EOS 7D Mark II: £1,349 now £999 at WexPhotoVideo

It might be the oldest DSLR in Canon's current line-up of APS-C DSLRs, but the EOS 7D Mark II is still a great camera with a rapid performance and advanced AF system. This is the best price we've ever seen for this DSLR. Deal expires: unknown View Deal

Nikon D7500: £1,099 now £824 at Jessops.com

The Nikon D7500 is one of our favourite enthusiast DSLRs, and this is the best price we've seen for one. As well as a £90 saving at checkout, there's also an extra £185 cashback to take advantage of. Deal expires: unknown View Deal

Nikon D500: £1,699 now £1,514 at JohnLewis.com

This is the best price we've seen for Nikon's flagship DX format DSLR. Packing in a brilliant 20.9MP APS-C sensor and highly sophisticated 153-point AF system, Nikon's D500 is perfect for those who want to shoot sport or wildlife. You save £185 with this cashback promotion. Deal expires: 15 January

Mirrorless deals

Cyber Monday mirrorless camera deals

Canon EOS M50: £649 now £509 at WexPhotoVideo

If you're looking for a mirrorless camera that offers great image quality, is easy to use and has a decent autofocus system, the EOS M50 is a great choice. 4K video is a little disappointing though. Kit includes a 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS lens. You save £140 with this double cashback promotion. Deal expires: 3 DecemberView Deal

Canon EOS M5: £749 now £599 at Currys.co.uk

Canon's top of the range APS-C mirrorless camera cost over £1,000 when it first arrived two years ago. With some hefty reductions, this is a great mirrorless camera with a quality 24MP sensor, bright electronic viewfinder and large 3.2-inch vari-angle touchscreen. Bundled with a 15-45mm f/3.5-5.6 image stabilised lens. Deal expires: unknownView Deal

Fujifilm X-A3: £399 now £229 at Amazon.co.uk

If you're looking for a step-up in image quality from your smartphone that won't break the bank, then take a look at this. With a bundled 16-50mm zoom lens, Fujifilm's X-A3 is a great beginner mirrorless camera for the price. Deal expires: unknown View Deal

Fujifilm X-T100: £619 now £384 at Amazon.co.uk

This is a fantastic deal for Fujifilm's latest beginner mirrorless camera. The build and handling are excellent, while you'll be impressed with the images it's capable of capturing. Bundled with a 15-45mm f/3.5-5.6 zoom lens. Pay £519 at checkout and claim a further £135 cashback. Deal expires: unknown

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III: £629 now £494 at WexPhotoVideo

The OM-D E-M10 Mark III is one of our favourite mirrorless cameras for beginners. Small, well-made and easy to use, it comes with a compact 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6. Along with £85 cashback, you can also save an extra £50. To make your saving, all you have to do is enter OLYEM10-50 at checkout. Deal expires: 30 NovemberView Deal

Panasonic Lumix GX800: £299 now £219 at Currys.co.uk

If you're looking for a very compact and easy to use mirrorless camera, this is a stunning buy. Costing about the same as an average compact, the Lumix GX800 will capture much better images thanks to the larger sensor, while the bundled 12-32mm f/3.5-5.6 is a great lens to get started with. Deal expires: unknownView Deal

Panasonic Lumix G7: £499 now £349 at JohnLewis.com

The 16MP sensor is a little dated compared to newer rivals, but the Lumix G7 is still a very nice camera made even more tempting by the £150 discount. Featuring a 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 zoom lens, the G7 can also shoot great 4K video. Deal expires: unknownView Deal

Panansonic Lumix G7 kit: £629 now £399 at Jessops.com

If you like the look of the G7 above, but want to get closer to the action, then this is a great buy. Not only do you get the 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 standard zoom, but there's also a 45-150mm telephoto zoom bundled in as well. Deal expires: unknownView Deal

Panasonic Lumix G80: £699 now £499 at Jessops.com

With and excellent electronic viewfinder and touchscreen, Panasonic's Lumix G80 is a great mirrorless camera for the new user, while the bundled 12-60mm zoom lens is great for a range of subjects. You save £200 with this cashback promotion. Deal expires: unknownView Deal

Panasonic Lumix G9: £1,299 now £1,049 at JohnLewis.com

Panasonic's Lumix G9 delivers excellent images, up to 60fps burst shooting, polished handling and a wealth of advanced, while this deal sees the G9 bundled with 12-60mm f/3.5-5.6 OIS lens.On top of the £290 saving that's already be applied, there's also a £250 cashback promotion that drops the price down to a very tempting £1,049. Deal expires: unknownView Deal

Sony Alpha A7 II: £1,649 now £1,099 at Amazon.co.uk

If you feel the Alpha A7 is a bit too old, then there's the newer (but not latest) Alpha A7 II also on offer. With improved handling and performance, this is a great full-frame mirrorless camera. You pay £1,399 at checkout with a 28-70mm lens, but you can also claim £300 cashback afterwards. Deal expires: 31 JanuaryView Deal

Sony Alpha A9: £4,299 now £3,699 at ParkCameras.com

If you fancy getting hold of Sony's flagship full-frame mirrorless camera, then you can make a whopping £600 saving right now. This is a true pro-spec camera with a performance to match. Deal expires: unknownView Deal

Compact deals

Cyber Monday compact camera deals

Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II: £499 now £419 at WexPhotoVideo

One of our favourite compact cameras, the PowerShot G7 X Mark II packs in a great 1.0-inch sensor with a fast zoom lens and solid image stabilisation system. There's no built-in electronic viewfinder, but the flip-out 3.0-inch touchscreen works well. You save £80 with this double cashback promotion. Deal expires: 3 DecemberView Deal

Nikon Coolpix B500: £239 now £199 at JohnLewis.com

This budget bridge zoom camera from Nikon is now just under £200. Featuring a 40x optical lens, you'll get much more zoom range than your smartphone, but don't expect much better image quality. Deal expires: unknownView Deal

Olympus Tough TG-5: £349 now £329 at WexPhotoVideo

The Tough TG-5 is our favourite waterproof compact camera you can buy right now, delivering best-in-class photos and good 4K video. You can save £20 when you enter TOUGH20 at checkout. Deal expires: 30 NovemberView Deal

Panasonic Lumix TZ200: £629 now £529 at JohnLewis.com

The Lumix TZ200 from Panasonic is our favourite travel compact camera right now, with a great 15x optical zoom, large 1.0-inch 20.1MP sensor and electronic viewfinder. You save £100 with this cashback promotion. Deal expires: unknownView Deal

Panasonic Lumix LX100 II: £849 now £749 at WexPhotoVideo

Packing a 17MP multi-aspect Micro Four Thirds sensor and fast 24-75mm f/1.7-2.8, the Lumix LX100 II is a great compact for enthusiast photographers. You save £100 with this cashback promotion. View Deal

Panasonic Lumix FZ2000: £879 now £679 at WexPhotoVideo

f you've looking for a versatile all-in-one camera, Panasonic's Lumix FZ2000 bridge camera is a great solution. It features an impressive 20x optical zoom and large 1-inch 20.1MP sensor. You save £200 with this cashback promotion.View Deal

Panasonic Lumix FT7: £399 now £299 at JohnLewis.com

Panasonic's tough compact is waterproof down to a depth of 31m, while it's also shockproof from a height of 2m. There's a handy built-in viewfinder too. Images are quite a match for the Olympus TG-5, but you save £100 with this cashback promotion.View Deal

Ricoh WG-50: £249 now £169 at Amazon.co.uk

If you're looking for a rugged waterproof compact, then this WG-50 from Ricoh won't break the bank. Waterproof down to 14m, it also has a clever flash system round the lens. Full HD video though, not 4K. View Deal

Sony Cyber-shot WX500: £254 now £199 at Amazon.co.uk

If you're looking for a decent little compact that won't break the bank, this is a good option from Sony. You can save yourself £55 on this travel zoom compact camera that features a 30x optical zoom lens and flip-out screen that's great for selfies. Deal expires: UnknownView Deal

Action camera deals

Cyber Monday action camera deals

Save 10% on GoPro Hero7 action cameras at ParkCameras.com

If you want to get one of the latest GoPro Hero7 action camera's with a 10% discount, head to Park Cameras. Saving is applied on the the flagship Hero7 Black, the mid-range Hero7 Silver and entry-level Hero7 White. Enter the code BF18-GOPRO-10 at the checkout. Deal expires: 23 NovemberView Deal

GoPro Hero5 Black bundle: £329 now £249 at Amazon.co.uk

GoPro's Hero5 Black might have been replaced, but with a saving of £70, this is a solid discount on a great action camera that is capable of shooting some silky-smooth 4K footage. The bundle includes a case, shorty (mini extension pole) and 16GB memory card. Deal expires: unknownView Deal

GoPro Hero7 Silver: £279.99 now £219 at Currys.co.uk

Get your hands on one of GoPro's latest action cameras for a bargain price. The Hero7 Silver hasn't be available that long, but you can save £60.99 on this 4K action camera that's waterproof down to 10m, while there's a handy 2-inch touchscreen on the rear. Deal expires: unknownView Deal

Instant camera deals

Cyber Monday instant camera deals

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9: £74.99 now £64 at Amazon.co.uk

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 is one of the most popular instant cameras on the planet thanks to its super cheap price and bold, cheerful and colourful design. Simple to use and with brightness controls, built-in flash and cool 1.8-inch x 2.4-inch images printed straight from the camera, this really is a bargain.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 70: £109.99 now £84 at Amazon.co.uk

The Instax Mini 70 features more control options and shooting modes than the Mini 8/9 and takes better pictures in the dark. With a smoother metallic paint job, it loses the toyish vibe of the above model for something much more professional looking while maintaining the compact instant camera vibe.

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6: £124.99 now £99 at Amazon.co.uk

The SQ6 is one of three SQUARE models, but it's the only fully analogue option to accept square-format prints. These measure 62 x 62mm (2.4 x 2.4-inches), which is 1.3 times the size of the instax Mini prints common to most of the other Instax options like the Instax Mini 8. There are four colours to choose from as well. Deal expires: unknownView Deal

Fujifilm Instax Sqaure SQ10: £174.99 now £134.99 at Amazon.co.uk

Fujifilm's Instax Square SQ10 camera sits somewhere between its Mini and Wide range. The most notable feature of the Fujifilm Instax Square SQ10 is the ability to review and edit your shots via a small LCD display on the rear of the camera. A fun piece of kit, and if you'd like more control over images and the ability to adjust and edit in-camera, it's a good fit. Deal expires: unknownView Deal

Lens deals

Cyber Monday lens deals

Canon EF 100mm f/2.8L Macro IS USM: £862.96 now £713.97 at Amazon.co.uk

'L' is for 'luxury in Canon's lens lineup, and this is a high-end and high-performance macro optic. It offers life-size 1:1 reproduction of subjects, and with a minimum focusing distance of 0.31m you can get up close and personal if you need to. You can get another £60 off this lens if you buy it with selected Canon cameras. Deal expires: unknownView Deal

Canon EF 24-70mm f/4L IS USM: £799 now £449 at ParkCameras.com

Every photographer should have a standard zoom, and this is a fantastic buy for Canon photographers. Perfect for full-frame DSLR users, this will also be a decent option for APS-C photographers too. You save £350 with this cashback promotion. Deal expires: 3 December View Deal

Canon 85mm f/1.4L IS USM: £1,379 now £1,179 at ParkCameras.com

This is a stunning lens that's perfect for the portrait photographer thanks to its fast f/1.4 max aperture and the way it renders 'bokeh'. That's not forgetting the built-in IS system. You save £200 with this cashback promotion. Deal expires: 3 December

Save 15% on selected Canon L-Series lenses at WexPhotoVideo

L-Series lenses are Canon's top of the range optics, and you could save yourself 15% on a new lens (though not all L-Series lenses are covered). To make your saving, all you have to do is enter LSERIES15 at checkout. Deal expires: 26 NovemberView Deal

Save 15% on selected Canon L-Series lenses at ParkCameras.com

If you're a Canon shooter, you'll love the sound of this deal. You could save yourself 15% on one of Canon's high-end L-Series lenses (though not all L-Series lenses are covered). To make your saving, all you have to do is enter BF18-CANONL-15 at checkout. Deal expires: 27 NovemberView Deal

Save 10% on all Sony E-mount lenses at ParkCameras.com

Whether you've just bought a entry-level A6000 or high-end Alpha A7R III, this is worth a look - a 10% on all Sony lenses. To make your saving, all you have to do is enter BF18-SONY-10 at checkout. Deal expires: 26 NovemberView Deal

Camera accessory deals

Cyber Monday camera accessory deals

Manfrotto carbon fibre tripod: £394 now £269 at WexPhotoVideo

If you need a new tripd, look no further than this brilliant dial. Manfrotto's MT190CXPRO4 carbon fibre tripod is both ultralight (1.65kg) and very versatile thanks to its Q90 centre column. You can save £125 on this great set of legs. Even better news, you can redeem a free Manfrotto XPRO head as well. Deal expires: unknown

Save 20% on new Manfrotto products at WexPhotoVideo

If you want to get creative with your photography, a tripod is an essential purchase. Manfrotto are probably the best known in the business and you can save a generous 20% on all new Manfrotto products. To make your saving, all you have to do is enter MFBF20 at checkout. Deal expires: 26 November

Save 15% on new Billingham bags at WexPhotoVideo

Billingham bags exude quality, so if you're looking to treat you and your camera kit to a new bag, you can save 10% on one. To make your saving, all you have to do is enter BILL-BF15 at checkout. Deal expires: 26 November View Deal

Save 15% on all new Lee Filters products at WexPhotoVideo

Lee Filters are loved by photographers, and you can save yourself 15% on all filters and other products from this top brand. To make your saving, all you have to do is enter LEBF15 at checkout. Deal expires: 26 November View Deal

Save 20% on all new Sandisk products at WexPhotoVideo

There's no point spending a fortune on a camera and then using a naff memory card. With 20% off all new Sandisk products, including high-performance SD cards, you haven't got an excuse. To make your saving, all you have to do is enter SDBF20 at checkout. Deal expires: 26 November View Deal

Save 20% on all new Tenba products at WexPhotoVideo

Keep your kit safe in a decent camera bag. From stylish shoulder bags to large backpacks, you can save yourself 20% on a quality camera bag from Tenba. To make your saving, all you have to do is enter TBBF20 at checkout. Deal expires: 26 November View Deal

Software deals

Cyber Monday software deals

Adobe Photography Plan: £119 now £99 at Amazon.co.uk

Get access to Adobe Photoshop CC, Lightroom CC and Lightroom Classic, plus a massive 20GB storage in the Adobe Cloud so you can access your photos anywhere. This is a great bundle that includes everything a photographer needs. Deal expires: unknownView Deal

Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps: £596.33 now £362.21 at Adobe.co.uk

Get the entire collection of 20+ creative desktop and mobile apps – including Illustrator CC, Photoshop CC, Adobe XD CC and more for just £362.21 for a yearly subscription. That's a huge Cyber Monday discount of £234.12. Deal expires: unknown View Deal

How to get the best camera deals on Cyber Monday

Phil Hall That's where we come in as we'll show you how you can make sure you get the best camera, lens or camera accessory for your needs for the best price in the run up to Black Friday 2018. With a flurry of camera deals going live on Black Friday, you want to make sure you're getting a decent deal, and not an ageing camera that your smartphone would run rings around. The amount of jargon related to cameras and lenses can add to the confusion, so to avoid you making a panic buy that you'll regret, follow our advice below to help you make an informed decision and bag yourself a brilliant camera deal on Black Friday 2018.

Decide what type of camera you want

Phil Hall With cameras coming in all shapes and sizes, the first thing to do is try and decide on what type of camera you want to buy on Black Friday. If you're looking for something small and easy to use, then a compact camera is the obvious choice. While the lower end of the compact market has pretty much disappeared due to the abundance of smartphones, manufacturers have fought back with premium models that offer a significant leap in image quality over smartphones, while also offering longer zoom lenses, rapid performance and more creative control. Don't worry though, you don't have to tinker with settings if you don't want, as most models offer an array of auto modes to keep things simple.

Phil Hall If you're looking for something a bit more advanced, then you'll want either a DSLR or mirrorless camera. DSLRs have traditionally been seen as a gateway into a world of more serious photography as they allow you to swap lenses, allowing you to pick a specific lens for the subject you're photographing. Canon and Nikon dominate this sector, with both manufacturers offering DSLRs to suit most budgets and abilities, from entry-level cameras to professional options.

Phil Hall The arrival of the first mirrorless camera ten years ago has shaken things up quite a bit. Like DSLRs, you can swap lenses, but as the name suggests, these cameras don't feature an internal mirror. This has allowed manufacturers to make cameras smaller than rival DSLRs, but sees the optical viewfinder of a DSLR replaced by an electronic equivalent. A great resource to learn more about the difference of these two systems is our Mirrorless vs DSLR: 10 key differences buying guide. If you're still confused about the types of camera available, take a look at our expert guide to what camera you should buy, with all the key types of camera explained, and the pros and cons they provide.

Resolution and sensor size

Phil Hall With some sub-£200 compact cameras offering the same or a higher resolution than some DSLRs or mirrorless cameras, it can be a little confusing which one delivers the best image quality. The difference comes down to sensor size. While some compact cameras can feature a sensor smaller than your little finger nail, sensors found in DSLRs and mirrorless cameras are considerably larger. This means that while a sensor in a compact camera might have the same resolution as a DSLR or mirrorless camera, the pixels (or photosites) on a sensor found in a DSLR or mirrorless camera are much larger, delivering better light-gathering capabilities. This allows for far superior images with better detail under a range of lighting conditions. This is especially true in poor light, with sensors in DSLRs and mirrorless cameras capturing images with far less image noise, resulting in a cleaner looking image. To get the low down on all the types of sensors found in cameras, take a look at our guide to camera sensor sizes.

Movie maker

Phil Hall 4K video capture is becoming the now, especially on most compact and mirrorless cameras, though quite a few DSLRs are still only capable of shooting Full HD. Don't be put off though if you see a camera deal and the model only features Full HD (1080p) video capture. A DSLR or mirrorless camera is likely to produce better Full HD video footage than a compact camera with a smaller sensor shooting 4K for example, while you also to consider other things like headphone and microphone ports - a must if you want to shoot decent videos. A camera boasting 4K video can also be a little deceptive. Some only offer 4K video up to 15p, which will be pretty jerky and horrible (24/30p and above is better), while some DSLRs and mirrorless cameras can only shoot 'cropped' 4K footage. This means that rather than using the entire width of the sensor, only a central portion is used. This makes it harder to shoot wide-angle footage, while it compromises quality to. If video is going to be your main concern, take a look at our best 4K camera buying guide, or if you want to become a YouTube star, our best vlogging camera guide is for you.

Know what you want before Black Friday

Phil Hall Before Black Friday, really think about what you want from a camera. Is image quality your main concern or would you prefer something more portable, making you more likely to use it? Would you be happy with an all-in-one solution or would something that you can build a system of lenses around be the better bet? If you're looking at getting a DSLR or mirrorless camera, don't just look at the camera itself, but see what lenses are available. Some manufacturers like Canon and Nikon have an extensive range of lenses and accessories available, while some newer mirrorless systems don't quite have the breadth of lenses at different price points. This all goes some way to helping you avoid those impulse buys which can be so easy to do when Black Friday fever takes hold. While it might not be quite the same headline saving, its better to get something to suit your photographic needs, rather than buying a camera just because its heavily discounted.

Keep the receipts and don't buy grey

Phil Hall It goes without saying, but make sure you keep hold of those receipts just in case you're not entirely happy with your new camera. Make sure to take a look at the refund policy of websites before buying on Black Friday, especially if its not free returns as posting an expensive piece of photographic kit back can be pricey. Even some of the best cameras can fail unexpectedly, so keep an eye our for dealers offering longer warranties for extra peace of mind. Also, make sure your camera comes from UK stock and isn't a grey import. What's a grey import you ask? These are cameras and lenses that have been legally imported through channels other than the manufacturers official distribution system. This can mean you save even more cash, but be prepared to not get a UK-specific lead/charger bundled with the camera, while should you have a problem and need to send it for repair, it won't have a UK warranty, so you won't be able to return it to the manufacturer in the UK. For the sake of saving a few extra quid, it's not worth the risk.

The best Black Friday camera deals from last year

Sony Alpha A7 kit - down to £799 (was £1,549)

This was the pick of the camera deals on Black Friday last year. Sony's full-frame Alpha A7 mirrorless camera with 28-70mm lens was down to just £799 at Amazon.

Nikon D750 body - down to £1,379 (was £1,799)

Last year saw Nikon's brilliant full-frame D750 DSLR for just £1,379 on Amazon. Normally priced at £1,799.99, you could have saved a whopping £420.99.

Sony Cyber-shot RX100 IV - down to £569 (was £1,000)

This pocket powerhouse of a compact camera was a steal at only £569 at Amazon. It might seem a lot, but when you think it was originally £1,000, that's a huge saving.

Canon EOS 1300D twin lens kit - down to £379 (was £429)

Canon's EOS 1300D is one of the cheapest DSLRs going, but with a 75-300mm telephoto zoom bundled with it for just £379 at Currys, this was a great way to get into the Canon system.



Panasonic Lumix FZ72 - down to £219 (was £349)

Currys knocked £150 off this great budget bridge camera from Panasonic. You'd be hard pushed to find a camera with the same 60x zoom for anywhere near that price.

Best camera Black Friday deal predictions for 2018

Phil Hall We've been writing about and covering the best camera deals on Black Friday for long enough now that we can come up with pretty some decent predictions for Black Friday 2018. As we've seen over the last couple of years, Sony cameras are always heavily discounted, though don't expect huge savings on the latest and greatest models like the RX100 VI and Alpha A7 III. Instead, you're likely to find brilliant deals on some of the brand's older cameras, both compacts and mirrorless models. You're not buying old stock either as Sony tends to keep existing models in its line-up when a new model comes along. That said, some models are getting a little old, but when you can get Sony's first generation full-frame mirrorless camera, the Alpha A7, for the price of a mid-price DSLR, it's hard not to be tempted. We reckon Sony's Alpha A7 II and A7S II will also be heavily discounted too this Black Friday.

Fancy an entry-level DSLR? With the arrival of the new Nikon D3500, we think that Black Friday could be the time that we see the D3400 discounted

Phil Hall Sony's compact cameras also come in for some heavy reductions, from point and shoot models like the Cyber-shot WX220, to more advanced models like the Cyber-shot RX100 III and RX10 III. Fancy an entry-level DSLR? With the arrival of the new Nikon D3500, we think that Black Friday could be the time that we see the D3400 discounted, while the likes of the Canon EOS 1300D, EOS 2000D and EOS 800D could see savings or some very tempting twin lens deals. Sticking with DSLRs and we reckon you could also get a good deal on Nikon's old (but still good) D750 full-frame DSLR. If you're after an action camera, Black Friday always throws up some tasty GoPro deals. We don't think we'll see the new Hero 7 Black shift that much in price, but the Hero 6 Black is certainly ready to be discounted. At the moment its so closely priced to the newer model, it just doesn't make sense to opt for the older model.

Stick with TechRadar to get the best Black Friday deals

Phil Hall On Black Friday (and Cyber Monday for that matter), the day itself can be a bit overwhelming as so many online retailers vie for your cash. While this does mean there are some great deals to be hard, it also unfortunately means there are some pretty duff deals out there that aren't as good as they first appear. That's why you should visit TechRadar to ensure you get the best Black Friday deals. We keep an eye on all of the top retailer's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, and highlight the very best savings on the best cameras, lenses and photo accessories. For up to the minute info, breaking deals and the biggest savings as soon as we know about them, make sure you follow TR Deals on Twitter so you don't miss out on any incredibly Black Friday laptop deals.

Black Friday: when, why and where to get the best deals

Canon EOS 77D: £1,079 now £909 at WexPhotoVideo

