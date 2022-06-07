How to watch Everything I Know About Love online and stream the Dolly Alderton adaptation from anywhere

Everything I Know About Love, Dolly Alderton’s autobiographical book about two best friends navigating friendship, sex, relationships and London nightlife gets a 7-part TV adaptation starring Emma Appleton (Pistol, The Witcher) and The Morning Show’s Bel Powley. Hilarious, heart-breaking and raw, we explain below how to watch Everything I Know About Love online, and totally FREE in the UK on BBC iPlayer.
Premieres: Tuesday, June 7
New episodes: every Tuesday
Channel: BBC One
Free stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (all episodes available)
International streaming options: Stan (opens in new tab) (AUS)
This semi-autobiographical take on the material focuses on inseparable childhood friends Maggie and Birdy, who embark on their first London houseshare in trendy Camden with two of their university pals.
The young millennials dance the night away and knock back cocktails until the clubs close, but burgeoning romantic relationships threaten to drive a wedge between them.
Maggie (Appleton) – loosely based on the author – declares everyone “so old and unfun” as they find comfort in long-term relationships. Meanwhile, Birdy gets serious with new beau Nathan (played by Ryan Bown), which increasingly alienates her from Mags.
Also starring Marli Siu and Jordan Peters (Gangs of London) and Aliyah Odoffin in her on-screen debut, this comedy-drama wryly charts the bumpy trajectory of your twenties, full of insecurity, bad dates and the thrill of Friday nights out with your friends.
Our guide below explains how to watch Everything I Know About Love online, and for FREE on BBC iPlayer in the UK (opens in new tab).
How to watch Everything I Know About Love online FREE in the UK
The seven-part adaptation of Everything I Know About Love starts from Tuesday, June 7 at 10:40pm BST with episodes airing weekly on BBC One.
But, if you’d rather watch it online or binge the entire show, then every episode is available to stream right away on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) now.
BBC iPlayer is 100% free to stream, however, you will need a valid TV licence.
Whether you want to watch live or on catch-up, you can access iPlayer on any of the following devices: desktop on Windows and Mac machines, on smartphone apps for Android and iOS, as well as media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Roku and more. You can also get BBC iPlayer on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.
How to watch Everything I Know About Love online from outside your country
How to watch Everything I Know About Love online in Australia
Stan has pulled through for fans of BBC dramas, and Aussies should be thrilled because from Wednesday, June 8 all seven episodes of Everything I Know About Love will be available to watch on the streaming service.
Following the free 30-day trial for newbies, Stan is available in three paid tiers: Stan Basic gives you one SD stream for AU$10 per month, Stan Standard grants you three HD streams for AU$14 per month, and Stan Premium gets you four 4K streams for AU$19 per month.
And if you're an Aussie away from home, you can also use a good VPN (opens in new tab) to regain access to all the same services and content you'd normally watch (and pay for) in your country of residence.