XPS 13 price cut: the powerful Dell laptop is on sale for only $829.99

If you're on the hunt for a cheap laptop deal, then you've come to the right place. Dell has the best-selling XPS 13 laptop on sale for just $829.99. That's the best price we've found for the XPS 13 and a fantastic deal for a powerful touch-screen laptop.



The Dell XPS 13 laptop features a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge touch screen display and packs 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, and a 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U processor. The powerful laptop received an upgraded battery life of up to 19 hours, and the new 2.25mm webcam is now placed above the display. Perfect for students and travel, the lightweight XPS 13 is Dell's smallest 13-inch laptop and weighs just 2.7 pounds.



As we mentioned above, this is a fantastic deal for a feature-packed touch screen laptop, and the lowest price we've found for the XPS 13. We don't know how long Dell will have the laptop on sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Dell XPS 13 laptop deal:

Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop: $857.98 $829.99 at Dell

A fantastic price, the Dell XPS 13 touch laptop is on sale for $829.99. The powerful laptop features a 13.3-inch touch screen and packs 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, and a 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U processor.

