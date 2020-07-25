Dell's XPS 13 laptop sale cuts the price down to just $783.99

Back to school sales are in full swing and if you're looking to upgrade your machine for the new year, then you've come to the right place. Dell has the powerful XPS 13 laptop on sale for just $783.99 when you apply the coupon code 50OFF699 at checkout. That's a $116 discount and the lowest price we've found for this particular model.



The Dell XPS 13 laptop features a 13.4-inch InfinityEdge non-touch display and packs 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U processor. The 2019 laptop received an upgraded battery life of up to 19 hours, and the new 2.25mm webcam is now placed above the display. Perfect for students and travel, the lightweight XPS 13 is Dell's smallest 13-inch laptop and weighs just 2.7 pounds.



As we mentioned above, to receive the full discount, you must apply the coupon code 50OFF699 at checkout. We don't know how long Dell will have the XPS 13 on sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Today's best XPS 13 laptop deal:

Dell XPS 13 Laptop: $899.99 $783.99 at Dell

The 2019 baseline spec Dell XPS 13 is going for really cheap right now, thanks to the additional $50 discount when you apply the coupon code 50OFF699 at checkout. While you're getting a slightly thicker bottom bezel on that screen the components here are outstanding - a 10th gen Intel i5-10210U, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD just can't be argued with at this price.

View Deal

See more laptop sales with the best cheap laptop deals: prices start at just $129 today and shop more offers with our roundup of the best back to school sales of 2020.



You can also see more of the best cheap Dell laptop deals and prices.