Where to buy a printer: these retailers still have stock

If you're anything like us, you rarely need to think about where to buy a printer because your office has one. However, now that so many people are working remotely, potentially without the critical IT infrastructure they're used to, you might be on the market for a printer of your very own. We're here to help.

But because so many people are currently on the lookout for supplies for working from home, supply is a little bit short at the moment. Luckily, we here at TechRadar are pros at scavenging the web to find the best deals around, and we went ahead and did just that.

So, whether you're looking for something that can keep up with your office printer or you just want something that can spit out some shipping labels every now and then we've got you covered.

HP DeskJet 2652 All-in-One Wireless Inkjet Printer: $69 $44 at Walmart

You can get the HP DeskJet 2652 All-in-One printer on sale at Walmart for just $44. Perfect for home projects, the wireless printer can print, scan and copy from your smartphone or mobile device.

View Deal

HP ENVY 5055 All-in-One Printer: $129.99 $59.99 at HP

Right now, you can get the HP ENVY 5055 Printer on sale for just $59.99. The all-in-one printer allows you to set up, connect, and print right from your mobile device in the convenience of your own home.

View Deal

Epson WorkForce WF-2850 Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer: $69.99 $59 at Walmart

Walmart has the compact Epson WorkForce WF-2850 on sale for $59. The wireless color printer features ultra-fast print speeds, auto 2-sided printing, and a 30-page auto document feeder.

View Deal

Brother HL-L2315DW Compact Monochrome Laser Printer: $89.98 $79.98 at Walmart

Print from your desktop or mobile device with the Brother Monochrome laster printer that's on sale at Walmart for $79.98. The printer features a 250-sheet paper capacity and allows you to wirelessly scan to your mobile device with the Brother iPrint&Scan app.

View Deal

HP OfficeJet 8022 Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer: $149 $119 at Walmart

You can score a $20 price cut on the HP OfficeJet 8022 wireless printer. The color inkjet printer can easily print, scan, copy, and fax from the color touchscreen, and the HP Smart app allows you to do everything from your phone.

View Deal

Learn more about what printer is best for you with our list of the best home printer 2020: the top printers for home use.



You can also shop more of the best cheap printer deals: our top budget picks.