Today's best Amazon Black Friday deals: Fire TV Stick, Echo Dot, cheap TVs and more

While the official Amazon Black Friday deals event is still nearly a week away, the retailer is giving us a sneak peek with record-low prices on its best-selling devices.



Black Friday deals on Amazon devices are always hot-sellers, and we're rounding up today's best bargains below, including the Fire TV Stick, Echo Dot, Kindle Paperwhite, and a slew of cheap TVs.

Some of today's stand-out Amazon Black Friday deals include the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for a record-low price of $17.99 (was $29.99), the best-selling Echo Dot smart speaker that includes a free smart bulb for just $24.99 (was $54.98) and the Kindle Paperwhite marked down to $89.99 (was $129.99).



If you're looking for cheap TV deals, you can grab the all-new Amazon 50-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for $329.99 (was $469.99) and score a massive $250 discount on this 75-inch 4K TV from Toshiba.



See more of today's best Amazon Black Friday deals and keep in mind, many of today's offers include record-low prices, and we can't guarantee you'll see a better bargain during the official November sale.

Today's best Amazon Black Friday deals

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - If you're looking to pick up a cheap streaming device, Amazon's Black Friday deals event has the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for a record-low price of just $17.99. The affordable streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too, with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $24.99. That's a massive 50% discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. This fantastic early Black Friday deal is currently in stock and ready to ship, so we recommend snagging this new low price now before it's too late.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $29.99 - This Black Friday deal from Amazon slashes the best-selling Echo Dot to just $24.99 and includes a free Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb for a total savings of $29.99. The smart speaker can play music, answer questions, check the weather and control your new smart bulb - all you have to do is ask Alexa.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - If you're not interested in the free smart bulb, Amazon's Black Friday deals event also has the Echo Dot on its own for $24.99 - just $6 more than the record-low price. The 3rd-generation Echo Dot can play music, answer questions, check the weather, and more – all you have to do is ask Alexa.

All-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $54.99 All-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $54.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Amazon's all-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for $34.99. That's the cheapest deal you can find and the first discount we've seen on the powerful streaming device. Amazon's Fire TV Stick is 40% more powerful than the Fire TV Stick 4K and features support for next-gen Wi-Fi 6. We don't predict you'll see a better bargain during the official Amazon Black Friday sale, so we've snag today's record-low price while you can.

Fire TV Cube: $119.99 Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Today's early Black Friday deal from Amazon includes the powerful Fire TV Cube on sale for $79.99. That's a $40 discount and the lowest price we've found for the hands-free 4K streaming player that's Alexa compatible.

Kindle Paperwhite: $129.99 Kindle Paperwhite: $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Grab the Kindle Paperwhite on sale for $89.99 at Amazon's early Black Friday deals event. That's a massive $40 discount and only $20 more than the all-time low price. The waterproof e-reader features a six-inch glare-free display and provides a single battery charge that lasts for weeks.

Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $179.99 Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $179.99 $159.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Amazon's cheapest Black Friday TV deal is this Toshiba 32-inch Fire TV that's on sale for just $159.99. This is an excellent option if you're looking to pick up a small display for an extra bedroom, and you're getting the Fire TV experience for seamless streaming.

Toshiba 43-inch Smart UHD Fire TV (2021): $369.99 Toshiba 43-inch Smart UHD Fire TV (2021): $369.99 $289.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Another cheap Black Friday TV deal from Amazon is this 43-inch HD smart TV from Toshiba on sale for just $289.99 - just $20 more than the record-low. The HD TV comes with the Fire TV operating system, so you can watch over 500,000 movies and TV from all your favorite apps.

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $469.99 Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $469.99 $329.99 at Amazon

Save $140 - You can grab Amazon's all-new 50-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for just $329.99 in this early Black Friday deal. That's the first discount we've seen for the 2021 set and an incredible price for a mid-size 4K TV that's packed with premium features and has the Fire operating system built right in for easy streaming.

All-New Toshiba 75-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $999.99 All-New Toshiba 75-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $999.99 $749.99 at Amazon

Save $250 - This Toshiba 75-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for a record-low price at Amazon's early Black Friday sale. The 2021 set features an Alexa voice remote and the Fire TV OS and includes Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X for a premium picture experience.

See more bargains from the Amazon Black Friday deals event and shop more of the best Black Friday TV deals that are happening right now.