This PS2-themed black PS5 goes on sale January 8, but you probably won't get one

Gamers have been crying out for a black PS5 ever since Sony first revealed the divisive two-tone design of the PlayStation 5, and it looks like they might finally get their wish.

A black retro-inspired PS5 console and DualSense controller are going on sale on January 8, with shipping scheduled for late spring 2021. The design reflects the look of the iconic PS2, which remains the best-selling PlayStation console to date with 155 million units sold worldwide.

The striking makeover is being handled by the SUP3R5 team, and isn’t officially affiliated with Sony, as you might expect. You can check it out here.

Production is also limited to just 304 units, so if you want one, you’ll need a big slice of luck. If you only want the DualSense controller, you might have a better chance as there are 500 units up for grabs.

A quick glance at the website’s product listing notes that the DualSense controller has to be completely disassembled during the conversion process, which means the standard hardware warranty provided by Sony is void. The console, however, will still be covered as only the side plates are being customized.

Of course, this fetching retro style design doesn’t come cheap. You’ll have to pay a premium of $99 for the DualSense controller (usually $69) and $649 for the PS5 console (usually $499). When you compare it to a garish gold PS5 that will set you back over $10,000, it almost seems reasonable.

Risky business

It goes without saying that if you order the PS5 or DualSense controller from SUP3R5 you do so at your own risk. Sony might also wield the ban hammer before the console is actually shipped, as it already shut down a retailer that was selling custom PS5 faceplates last year.

