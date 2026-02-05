Why I’m skipping the Super Bowl TV sales for this $250 Lenovo laptop instead

Super Bowl Sunday has quietly become a two-screen event. While the TV handles the main broadcast, Google consistently sees a spike during Super Bowl week in searches for live scores, prop bets, and real-time game info.

That behavior is exactly why I like this deal for the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i now $250 (was $400) at Amazon.

The deal feels well-timed, and will serve as a perfect second screen choice. For football fans, having a dedicated second screen is a genuine advantage and the Slim 3i easily handles live stat dashboards, spreadsheets, and sportsbook tabs at once without forcing you to juggle apps on your phone.

Even better, this Windows 11 laptop also comes with a year's free subscription to Microsoft 365 - useful if you're charting your fantasy football play in Excel.

Today's top Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i deal

Save $150 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 15.6" Full HD Laptop: was $400 now $250 at Amazon Lenovo’s 15.6-inch IdeaPad Slim 3i pairs a Full HD display with an Intel N100 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, making it a practical, affordable Windows laptop and a strong Chromebook replacement for everyday use. The inclusion of a year of Microsoft 365 Personal sweetens the deal.

Clearly you're not going to buy a new laptop just for the big game, and the IdeaPad Slim 3i is a great Chromebook alternative.

Powered by an Intel N100 processor with 4GB of LPDDR5 memory and 512Gb storage in totall, it offers noticeably more flexibility than ChromeOS devices at a similar price.

Everyday tasks like web browsing, email, document work, streaming, and light multitasking all run smoothly under Windows 11, making it a solid step up for users who need more than Google's OS offers.

Unlike many budget laptops, the IdeaPad Slim 3i's 15.6-inch Full HD display is more than crisp enough for split-screen browsing, and secondary streams, so you can keep up with what's going on during a mid-game dash to the kitchen or bathroom.

At just over 3.4 pounds, it’s easy to move around, so you can use it at home, at work, or anywhere.

To my mind, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i isn’t just a Super Bowl accessory. It’s a practical, affordable Windows laptop that doubles as a capable second screen when it matters most and at the current asking price, it's a no-brainer buy.

For more top picks, these are the best business laptops we've tested and reviewed.