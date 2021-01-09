The PS2-themed black PS5 has now officially sold out, but more could be on the way

The black PS5 from SUP3R5 has officially sold out after going on sale on January 8. However, more consoles could be on the way in the future.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the launch did not go smoothly. Many users encountered payment issues and were charged for pre-orders that weren't actually available.

Production of the black PS5 was limited to just 304 units, and demand far exceeded expectations: a trend that has become all too familiar whenever PS5 stock appears.

SUP3R5 has since apologized on Twitter for the frustration some users faced, and vowed to do better in the future. The team also clarified what will happen to those who were charged mistakenly.

"If you were charged today, but received no confirmation email, your order did not complete," the statement reads. "Charges for orders that did not complete will be reversed back to you. This usually happens within one day."

Users who were banking on international shipping will also be feeling rather aggrieved today, as SUP3R5 has delayed any international pre-orders until later this month.

We're sorry about today. This will not happen again. Please be patient with us as we go through every order. pic.twitter.com/97hpLdp89fJanuary 9, 2021

However, there is some potentially good news for those who missed out on securing a black PS5. The team hints in the statement above that any future releases will be spread out into smaller batches to avoid the same "strain on our systems", which could mean more consoles become available.

SUP3R5 has also said it is processing any cancellation requests, which means some previously reserved consoles could come back into circulation. If you have placed an order and would like to contact SUP3R5, you can do so here.

We are processing all cancellation requests tonight. If you sent us one, you should receive a cancellation and refund notification sometime this evening. Thank you for being patient with us. We aren't pleased about these issues.January 8, 2021

The custom console and accompanying DualSense controller are due to ship in late spring 2021, and the design reflects the look of the iconic PS2, which still remains the best-selling PlayStation console to date with 155 million units sold worldwide.

But why were only 304 units made? Well, it's because the PS2 was originally released on 03/04/00. If you only wanted the DualSense controller, you had a slightly better chance of getting one, as there were 500 units up for grabs.

It was easy to predict that the launch wouldn't go exactly to plan on the morning of January 8. A staggering 54K were already on the waitlist for the console, and that number continued to rise before preorders went live.

Although they say you should never be told your chances, we also want everyone to have expectations in check for tomorrow. Right now, we have just under 54k on the "waitlist".We're horrified at that number. We're rooting for each and every one of you.January 8, 2021

If you wanted the black PS5, you had to pay a premium of $99 for the DualSense controller (usually $69) and $649 for the PS5 console (usually $499). But when you compare it to the garish gold PS5 that costs over $10,000, it almost seems reasonable.

Risky business

It goes without saying that if you ordered the PS5 or a DualSense controller from SUP3R5 or plan to do so in the future, you do so at your own risk. Sony might also wield the ban hammer before the console is actually shipped, as it already shut down a retailer that was selling custom PS5 faceplates last year. However, it hasn't taken any action as of yet.

If you’re still searching for a standard PS5, we’re helping you find where to buy PS5 by checking all the major retailers for any new stock updates.

