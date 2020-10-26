This Mandalorian-themed, Xbox Series X-compatible controller can be pre-ordered now

With The Mandalorian Season Two premiering on Disney Plus in just a few days, Microsoft is honoring the occasion with a Beskar-infused Xbox controller design, available for pre-order now.

The special edition Mandalorian Wireless Xbox Controller & Xbox Pro Charging Stand Set retails for $170 / £170. That's $70 / £75 more than you'd spend on a standard controller and charging stand. You can order it now, but prepare for a wait: its current release date is December 31, 2020, which means it won't quite ship in time for the holidays.

This will give you plenty of time to get your hands on an Xbox Series X or Series S in the meantime. The controller is compatible with both the Series consoles, the current-gen Xbox One family and most PC games.

Get the best Xbox Series X deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Xbox Series X deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Techradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

Mandalorian Wireless Xbox Controller & Xbox Pro Charging Stand Set: $169.99 on Microsoft US; £169.99 on Microsoft UK

Grab this limited-time collector's Xbox controller, compatible with the Xbox One, Series X and PC. Themed after Din Djarin's armor, helmet and clan signet, it's the perfect controller for you or the Star Wars fanatic in your life. View Deal

Featuring a battle-scarred silver and gray pattern, two signets of the Mythosaur and the Mudhorn (one for each grip), and a Mandalorian helmet on the charging stand, this controller is designed for dedicated fans of the show.

Unfortunately, it has the same physical configuration as the current-gen Xbox One controllers. You won't find some of the ergonomic and feature improvements of the Series X controllers: tactile texture on triggers and grips, more compact bumpers and triggers, a new Share button and a hybrid D-pad.

Yet for gamers that are perfectly happy with the current Xbox Wireless Controller design, this Mandalore-themed controller is undoubtedly an amazing purchase for Star Wars lovers, and is sure to become a coveted collector's item.