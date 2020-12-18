How to watch The Mandalorian season 2 finale online: stream episode 8 anywhere today

The holiday season is here and Star Wars fans have the perfect present waiting for them today in the form of The Mandalorian season 2 finale. The hugely popular spin-off has delivered a stunning sophomore series so far and this year's final chapter promises even more action, drama and intrigue - so read on as we explain how to watch The Mandalorian season 2, episode 8 online with Disney Plus wherever you are in the world right now.

The Mandalorian season 2, episode 8 releases at midnight PT / 3am ET in the US, 8am GMT in the UK, and 7pm AEDT in Australia on Friday, December 18.

But what can we expect?

Watch The Mandalorian season 2 finale Season 2 of The Mandalorian is drawing to a close and we're every bit as excited as you are! The season finale, episode 8, is out now on Disney Plus - a subscription service, yes, but a dirt cheap one that's pretty awesome. Disney Plus costs from just $6.99/£5.99/AU$8.99 a month, so not a lot more than the price of one movie rental online.

Spoiler alert: details regarding The Mandalorian season 2 lie below. Scroll down for our spoiler-free guide explaining how to watch The Mandalorian season 2 from anywhere.

Well, so far The Mandalorian season 2 has treated us to all manner of fan candy, including the return of OG Mando warrior Boba Fett, the introduction of Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano, and some of the the back story behind 'The Child' Baby Yoda - who we now know to be called Grogu.

While the latest films in George Lucas’ Star Wars series (and even the prequels that came before) have elicited more than a few 'mehs', The Mandalorian is garnering rave reviews, with Pedro Pascal’s portrayal of Din Djarin (the titular Mandalorian) earning particular praise - though it's still mostly intergalactic macaroon connoisseur Baby Yoda that has the internet obsessed.

Ready to see what all the fuss is about regarding the Star Wars series? We’ll show you exactly how to watch The Mandalorian season 2 online and stream episode 8 today - which is actually as simple as grabbing a great value Disney Plus subscription.

How to watch The Mandalorian season 2 online: stream episode 8 with Disney Plus now

As Disney Plus has now rolled out in North America, Europe and parts of Asia and Latin America, watching season 2 of The Mandalorian using the service is easier than ever. If you’re located in a country that does have access to Disney Plus, you just need to head to the Disney Plus website and sign up for the service to watch new episodes of The Mandalorian. Disney+ is going old school when it comes to how the episodes are being delivered. Rather than 'doing a Netflix' and putting all eight shows out there at once to binge, season 2 premiered on Friday, October 30 with a single episode release, and subsequent 'chapters', as they're known in Star Wars-speak, have been released every Friday until the finale today on Friday, December 18. In addition to being the exclusive home of The Mandalorian and other Disney Plus original series, the service also gives you access to Disney’s huge back catalogue and Fox’s as well. This means that adults will be able to watch every episode of the Simpsons ever made while kids can watch classic Disney films like Cinderella, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King and more. A Disney Plus subscription also gives you access to the latest Marvel movies and the entire Star Wars canon - all for just $6.99/£5.99/AU$8.99 a month .

How to save money on Disney+

Disney Plus is already cheaper than competing streaming services like Netflix but you can save even more when you sign up for an annual subscription which gives you 15% off the monthly price. Obviously you have to splash the cash at the start, but with so much content to get stuck in to we very much doubt you'll run out of things to watch before the 12 months are up. You're looking at $69.99/£59.99/AU$89.99 for the year.

Or if your interests are farther reaching (and you're in the US), then we'd seriously suggest looking at the fantastic value bundle package. It adds Hulu and ESPN+ to your subscription price. The Hulu element opens up a world of Hulu Originals such as The Great, Upload, Helstrom and Normal People. While ESPN+ brings tonnes of exclusive live sport, highlights and documentaries. The combined bundle costs just $12.99 a month.

What else should I know about Disney+?

Disney Plus is showing no signs of slowing down since the service first launched last November and in addition to new episodes of The Mandalorian, subscribers can also look forward to the release of a Rogue One prequel series, a Clone Wars spinoff, WandaVision, Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Monsters Inc.’s Monsters at Work and more. It's also the one and only place to watch Home Alone online this festive season, as if that wasn't enough!

The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.

Finally, now that Disney has set the precedent of releasing its live-action Mulan remake on the service instead of in theaters through its Premiere Access program, expect the company to bring more films that were originally intended to be shown on the big screen to Disney Plus soon - Soul being the next blockbuster coming up.

The Mandalorian season 2 cast

Pedro Pascal is back as The Mandalorian/Din Djarin alongside Gina Carano as Cara Dune, Carl Weathers as Greek Karaga and Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon.

However, several new actors have joined the cast this season including Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, Kattee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze and Timothy Olyphant as Cobb Vanth.

The Mandalorian season 2 primer

Season 1 of The Mandalorian gave viewers a glimpse into what life was like after the fall of the Empire five years after the events of Return of the Jedi. The imperial forces may have been defeated but the Empire’s grip on the galaxy still holds as we saw when The Mandalorian sought out 'The Client', who uses Imperial stormtroopers as bodyguards, for work.

Want to learn even more? Read our Mandalorian season 2, episode 7 recap.

