Super Bowl 2019 TV deals: The best deals this week from Sony, LG, Samsung and more

Super Bowl 2019 is now less than one week away, but that doesn't mean you don't have time to take advantage of all the fantastic TV sales that are going on right now. You can find Black Friday like prices on a variety of best-selling TVs from brands such as Sony, LG, Samsung and more.



Our top Super Bowl TV deals include everything from a mid-size 49-inch TV to a massive 75-inch TV, with features and prices to fit any and all football viewing needs.



A standout deal from Walmart is the Sceptre 55-inch 4K TV that's on sale for only $259.99. An excellent price for a 55-inch 4K UHD TV, the Sceptre U550CV-U features four HDMI ports which allow you to connect up to four devices so you can stream your favorite multimedia.

Super Bowl TV Deal of the Week

Sceptre U550CV-U 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV $399.99 $259.99 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, the Sceptre U550CV-U is on sale at Walmart for $259.99. This is the best price we've for this 4K UHD TV that features four HDMI ports so you can stream your favorite multimedia.View Deal

Shop more of our Super Bowl 2019 TV deals below and make sure to check back as we will be updating and adding more deals as we get closer to the big game.

Super Bowl TV deals:

49" - 55" TV deals

Toshiba 49LF421U19 49-inch Smart Fire TV $350.00 $329.99 at Amazon

Get the Toshiba 49-inch smart TV on sale for only $329.99 at Amazon. The Toshiba 49LF421U19 has Fire TV built-in so you can stream movies and TV shows on the home screen of your TV. If you're a member of Amazon Prime that is (fancy a free trial?).

View Deal

Toshiba 50LF621U19 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV $400 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $100 on the Toshiba 50-inch 4K Smart TV that has the Fire TV experience built-in. You can stream thousands of movies and TV shows from the home screen and control your TV through Alexa.View Deal

LG OLED55B8PUA 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV $1,996.99 $1,496.99 at Amazon

The LG OLED 55-inch 4K TV is on sale at Amazon for $1,496.99. That's the best price we've seen for this UHD TV with smart capabilities and AI ThinQ technology so you can control your smart home devices with the LG magic remote.View Deal

Samsung UN55NU8000FXZA Flat 55-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV $1,199.99 $797.99 at Amazon

Save over $400 on the Samsung 55-inch 4K TV at Amazon. This ultra-slim UHD offers smart capabilities and features Bixby Voice which allows you to stream and watch live TV shows with one universal remote and with voice assistance.View Deal

Sceptre U550CV-U 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV $399.99 $259.99 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, the Sceptre U550CV-U is on sale at Walmart for $259.99. This is the best price we've for this 4K UHD TV that features four HDMI ports so you can stream your favorite multimedia.View Deal

65" - 82" TV deals

LG OLED65B8PUA 65-inch 4K HDR Smart OLED TV $3,299 $2,296.99 at Walmart

Save over $1,000 on the top-rated LG 65-inch OLED TV at Walmart. This OLED TV features AI ThinQ technology which allows you to use voice control to pull up family photos, control light settings, check the weather and more all from your TV.View Deal

Sony XBR65X850F 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV $1,299.99 $998 at Amazon

A great option for a top-quality 65-inch 4K under $1,000, the Sony XBR65X850F is on sale for $998 right now at Amazon. The 4K smart TV is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home devices and the 4K HDR picture offers stunning clarity, contrast, and color.View Deal

Vizio P65-F1 65-inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV $1,698.00 $1,046.02 at Walmart

You can save over $400 on the Vizio 4K HDR TV right now a Walmart. You'll be able to watch the game in stunning 4K Ultra HD and stream movies and TV shows with the command of your voice from Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa-enabled devices.View Deal

Vizio D70-F3 70-inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV $998.00 $798.00 at Walmart

An excellent price for the screen size and features, the Vizio D70-F3 70-inch TV is on sale at Walmart for $798. This 4K HDR TV offers smart TV functions so you can stream movies and TV show, and voice-control compatibility with select devices.View Deal

Sony X850F 75-inch 4K HDR Smart TV $2,298.00 $1,798.00 at Amazon

Watch the big game on a big screen with the top-rated Sony 75-inch 4K TV that's currently $500 off right now at Amazon. This 4K HDR TV features a 75-inch HDR display with contrast and color gradation in stunning accuracy.View Deal

Sceptre 75-inch 4K Ultra HD TV $1,799.99 $899.99 at Walmart

You can save a whopping $900 on this 75-inch 4K TV right now at Walmart. This Sceptre large-screen TV offers a 4K ultra high-definition display that offers four times the number of pixels as a full HD display.View Deal

LG 75UK6570PUB 75-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV $1,450.94 $1,247.85 at Amazon

Watch the Super Bowl on this massive LG 75-inch Smart TV that's on sale at Amazon for $1,250.70. The LG 75UK6570PUB features AI ThinQ which uses voice control to create a hub for your smart home devices.View Deal

Samsung UN82NU8000FXZA 82-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV $4,799.99 $2,597.99 at Walmart

Get the massive Samsung 82-inch 4K UHD TV on sale at Walmart for $2,597.99 at Walmart. That's a $1,000 price drop for this smart TV with AI ThinQ technology that allows voice control with the LG Magic Remote.View Deal

More Super Bowl TV sales

If you've missed your chance to check out the Super Bowl TV sales and prices have gone back up, there's no need to worry, we cover the latest cheap TV deals throughout the year. You can find more offers with these direct to retailer links below if you want to browse their full range.