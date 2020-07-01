4th of July sales 2020: your guide to the best deals happening now

The 2020 4th of July sales event is officially underway, with massive online discounts that you can shop right now. You can find incredible deals on best-selling mattresses, TVs, furniture, appliances, laptops, and so much more. It's a fantastic opportunity to score record-low prices on summer's hottest items.
To help you sort through the maze of deals, we've rounded up the best 4th of July sales and divided them into categories. Our top sale picks include up to $350 off mattresses and sleep bundle at Purple and up to 44% off Serta mattresses at Mattress Firm. You can also find deals on patio furniture, grills, and tools at Home Depot and discounts on major appliances at Best Buy.
We've also highlighted standout 4th of July deals, which include the Apple Watch 3 down to a record low price of $169, this 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $249.99, and the popular Ecovacs Deebot robot vacuum cleaner marked down to $159.99.
See our full list of 4th of July sales that are live below and make sure to bookmark this page as we'll be continuously updating it with the best bargains leading up the holiday weekend event.
The best 4th of July sales 2020:
- Allswell - save 15% off The Luxe and Supreme mattresses with code SLEEP15
- Amazon - deals on appliances, tech, and home items
- Amerisleep - 30% off any mattress + free shipping with code AS30
- Apple - deals on the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and more
- Appliances Connection - up to $750 off appliances, furniture, and more
- Bear - 20% off sitewide + two free cloud pillows
- Best Buy- deals on TVs, laptops, headphones, and more
- Best Buy - save on top-brand appliances
- Casper - 10% off any mattress order
- Dell - save big on laptops, monitors, TVs, and more
- DreamCloud - Save $200 off + free duvet, pillows, and towels
- Dyson - save up to $200 on Dyson vacuums
- Gap - up to 60% off everything
- Home Depot - save to 40% off appliances, patio, tools and more
- HP - save up to 60% off laptops, desktops, printers, and more
- Lenovo - save up to 68% on select doorbusters
- Lowe's- up to 40% off appliance special values
- Mattress Firm - up to 50% off top-rated brands
- Microsoft - save on laptops, consoles, and more
- Nectar - $399 of free accessories with every mattress
- Overstock - 4th of July blowout, up to 70% off + free shipping
- Purple - up to $350 off mattress and sleep bundle
- Saatva - take $200 off orders of $1,000+
- Serta - save up to $400 on iComfort mattresses
- SimpliSafe - 30% off any new system + new camera
- Target - save up to 20% off patio items
- Tempur-Pedic - save $500 off any Breeze mattress
- Walmart - save on patio, TVs, mattresses and more
- Wayfair - big outdoor sale, up to 65% off
- World Market - up to 40% off sitewide
Our best 4th of July sale 2020 picks:
4th of July top deals
Apple Watch Series 3, 35mm |
$199 $169 at Amazon
We were previously happy with a $179 sales price on this entry-level smartwatch but that deal just got a whole lot better. Amazon has just knocked $30 off the Apple Watch Series 3, bringing it down to its lowest price yet.
View Deal
Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Dot:
$298.99 $189 at Amazon
You can save $60 on the best-selling Ring Video Pro doorbell and get a free 3rd generation Echo Dot. The Ring Pro works with Alexa so you can use your Echo Dot to get alerts and hear and speak to visitors with two-way talk.
View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro:
$249.99 $229.99 at Amazon
Amazon has the all-new AirPods Pro on sale for $229.99. That's a $19 discount and the lowest price we've found for the truly wireless earbuds which feature active noise cancellation and provide 24 hours of battery life.
View Deal
New XPS 13 laptop |
$999.99 $881.99 at Dell
Use code SAVE10 to get the lowest price ever on this fantastic 2020 Dell XPS 13. A $118 discount on a brand spanking new model is an amazing discount and this laptop comes packed with the latest tech - an Intel Core i5-1035G1, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.
View Deal
Westinghouse 50-inch Smart UHD 4K Roku TV: $
299.99 $249.99 at Best Buy
A fantastic price! You can get the Westinghouse 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $249.99. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in which allows you to stream from apps like Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, and more.
View Deal
Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robot Vacuum Cleaner:
$279.99 $159.99 at Amazon
Get the Ecovacs Deebot robot vacuum on sale for $159.99 at Amazon. The best-selling vacuum works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control and the compatible app allows you to schedule cleanings from anywhere.
View Deal
Home Depot | Save up to 40% on appliances, patio furniture, grills, and more
Home Depot's 4th of July sale includes discounts on major appliances, patio furniture, grills, lawnmowers, tools, and more. You can save on Samsung, Weber, DeWalt, and more.
View Deal
DreamCloud | $200 off mattresses + $350 worth of free accessories
The 4th of July sale at DreamCloud includes $200 off mattresses plus free sheets, pillows, and mattress protector - $300 in extra value.
View Deal
Best Buy | Save up to 40% off top-brand appliances
Best Buy's 4th of July appliance sale includes up to 40% off in savings on major appliances. You can find deals on refrigerators, washers and dryers, microwaves, and ranges from brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and more.
View Deal
4th of July furniture sales
Overstock | Up to 70% off select furniture + free shipping
Overstocks's 4th of July blowout sale has begun and you can save up to 70% off furniture and receive free shipping. The furniture sale includes deals on beds, couches, consoles, dining room tables, and more.
View Deal
Wayfair | Up to 70% off best-selling furniture
Wayfair's 4th of July furniture sale includes massive discounts on furniture for every room. You can save up to 70% off on outdoor furniture, beds, kitchen and dining tables, and more.
View Deal
Target | Save up to 25% off furniture
While Target's 4th of July sale hasn't officially begun, you can save up to 25% off furniture online. Target's furniture deals include discounts on TV stands, living room furniture, beds, and so much more.
View Deal
4th of July mattress sales
Purple | Up to $350 off mattress plus bundle
Purple's 4th of July sale includes up to $350 off mattresses plus up to $200 bundle deals which include pillows, sheets, and mattress protectors.
View Deal
DreamCloud | $200 off mattresses + $350 worth of free accessories
For a limited time, DreamCloud is offering $200 off mattresses plus free sheets, pillows, and mattress protector - worth over $350.
View Deal
Nectar | $399 of FREE accessories with every mattress
Nectar is offering $399 worth of free accessories with every mattress purchase. This includes a free mattress protector, sheets set, and premium pillows.
View Deal
Saatva | Take $200 off mattress orders of $1,000+
For a limited time you can take $200 off your luxury mattress order of $1,000+ at Saatva's Memorial Day sale. This promotion ends on has just been extended, though we don't expect it to hang around for long.
View Deal
4th of July headphone sales
Beats Powerbeats 3 Headphones: $
199.99 $89.99 at Best Buy
The Powerbeats 3 headphones are on sale for $89.99 at Best Buy. The water-resistant wireless earbuds feature secure-fit earhooks to maximize comfort and stability and provide up to 12 hours of battery life.
View Deal
Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case:
$159 $139 at Amazon
You can score a $20 price cut on the Apple AirPods with charging case on Amazon. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.
View Deal
Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case:
$199 $169 at Amazon
Amazon has the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $169. That's a $30 discount for the wireless earbuds that can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a lightning connector.
View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro:
$249.99 $229.99 at Amazon
Amazon has the all-new AirPods Pro on sale for $229.99. That's a $19 discount and the lowest price we've found for the truly wireless earbuds which feature active noise cancellation and provide 24 hours of battery life.
View Deal
4th of July smartwatch sales
Fitbit Charge 3:
$149.95 $96.95 at Amazon
You can get the Fitbit Charge 3 on sale for $96.95 at Amazon. The water-resistant fitness tracker offers 24/7 heart rate tracking and tracks popular workouts, activity, sleep, and calories burned.
View Deal
Apple Watch Series 3, 35mm |
$199 $169 at Amazon
We were previously happy with a $179 sales price on this entry-level smartwatch but that deal just got a whole lot better. Amazon has just knocked $30 off the Apple Watch Series 3, bringing it down to its lowest price yet.
View Deal
4th of July iPad sales
Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 32GB (Latest Model):
$329.99 $279 at Amazon
Amazon has the 32GB Apple iPad on sale for $279. That's a $50 discount for the Gold tablet that features a 10.2-inch Retina display and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.
View Deal
Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 128GB (Latest Model):
$429.99 $399 at Amazon
Amazon has the latest model Apple iPad on sale for $399. That's a $30 discount for the powerful iPad that packs 128GB of storage and is available in Gold, and Silver.
View Deal
4th of July TV sales
Samsung 43-inch 7-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV:
$327.99 $269.99 at Best Buy
Get the Samsung 43-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $269.99 at Best Buy. The 7-Series TV features a universal guide that allows you to find streaming content and live TV shows from the home screen of your TV.
View Deal
Westinghouse 50-inch Smart UHD 4K Roku TV: $
299.99 $249.99 at Best Buy
A fantastic price! You can get the Westinghouse 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $249.99. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in which allows you to stream from apps like Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, and more.
View Deal
Samsung 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV:
$429.99 329.99 at Best Buy
A fantastic deal, you can get the Samsung 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $330 at Best Buy. The 4K TV features smart capabilities and delivers a bold, bright picture thanks to the PurColor technology.
View Deal
LG 55-inch UN7000 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $
499.99 $449.99 at Best Buy
You can snag a $50 discount on the LG UN7000 Series TV at Best Buy. The smart TV works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant and features ThinQ AI technology which allows your TV to become a smart home hub.
View Deal
Samsung 65-inch 7-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV:
$549.99 $499.99 at Best Buy
Get the Samsung 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $499.99 at Best Buy. The 7-Series TV features a universal guide that allows you to find streaming content and live TV shows from the home screen of your TV.
View Deal
LG 70-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV:
$799.99 $649.99 at Best Buy
The LG 70-inch 4K TV gets a $150 price cut at Best Buy. The big-screen UHD TV features ThinQ AI technology which allows your TV to become a smart home hub and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.
View Deal
4th of July laptop sales
Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop:
$299.99 $292.09 at Dell
For a limited time, you can get the Inspiron 15 3000 on sale for just $292.09. The 15-inch budget laptop packs 4GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and an Intel Celeron processor.
View Deal
HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop |
$499.99 $449.99 at Best Buy
There's currently a $50 saving on this stunning 14-inch HP 2-in-1 laptop over at Best Buy right now. Featuring a 10th gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD, this is a great value option for a cheap 2-in-1.
View Deal
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 13.3-inch laptop |
$829 $497.40
You don't expect to see 10th generation processing in a laptop of this price but this cheap laptop deal is making it happen. There's an i3 processor in here, with 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD to keep everything running smoothly. Plus, you can pick up all that power for under $500 in these doorbuster 4th of July sales.
View Deal
HP Pavilion Laptop 15z Touch:
$679.99 $499.99 at HP
A fantastic price, the HP Pavilion Laptop 15z is on sale for $499.99, down from almost $700. This ultra-slim laptop packs a 15.6-inch full HD touch display, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and an AMD Ryzen 5 processor.
View Deal
New XPS 13 laptop |
$999.99 $881.99 at Dell
Use code SAVE10 to get the lowest price ever on this fantastic 2020 Dell XPS 13. A $118 discount on a brand spanking new model is an amazing discount and this laptop comes packed with the latest tech - an Intel Core i5-1035G1, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.
View Deal
HP Spectre x360 Laptop 15t Touch:
$1,499.99 $1,349.99 at HP
Get the HP Spectre x360 laptop on sale for $1,349.99. This powerful laptop features a 15.6-inch 4K multitouch display, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor.
View Deal
4th of July appliance sales
Best Buy | Save up to 40% off top-brand appliances
Best Buy's appliance sale includes up to 40% off in savings on major appliances. You can find deals on refrigerators, washers and dryers, microwaves, and ranges from brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and more.
View Deal
Lowe's | Up to 40% off appliance special buys
The Lowe's 4th of July sale includes up to 40% off in savings on appliance special buys. You can save up to $700 on major appliances like refrigerators, dishwashers, washers and dryers, ranges, and more.
View Deal
Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robot Vacuum Cleaner:
$279.99 $159.99 at Amazon
Get the Ecovacs Deebot robot vacuum on sale for $159.99 at Amazon. The best-selling vacuum works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control and the compatible app allows you to schedule cleanings from anywhere.
View Deal
iRobot Roomba e5 Robot Vacuum:
$349.99 $299.99 at Best Buy
You can snag a $50 discount on the Roomba e5 at Best Buy right now. The popular robot vacuum allows you to use the iRobot app to clean your floors from anywhere.
View Deal
NutriBullet N12 Pro Plus Blender:
$99.99 $89 at Amazon
Save $10.99 on the best-selling NutriBullet blender. The NutriBullet blender features1200W of power and comes with an easy, mess-free, resealable to-go lid.
View Deal
Ninja 4qt Air Fryer:
$139.99 $99.99 at Best Buy
You can score a $40 price cut on the best-selling Ninja Air Fryer at Best Buy. The 4qt air fryer allows you to prepare your favorite fried foods with hot air instead of oil resulting in 75 percent less fat than traditional frying.
View Deal
4th of July Amazon sales
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote:
$39.99 $29.99 at Amazon
Prime members can get the Fire TV Stick on sale for just $29.99 at Amazon. The streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.
View Deal
Amazon Echo Show 5:
$89.99 $69.99 at Amazon
For a limited time, you can get the Amazon Echo Show 5 on sale for $69.99 at Amazon. The compact smart home display works with Amazon Alexa, and allows you to connect with family and friends from around the world.
View Deal
Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Dot:
$298.99 $189 at Amazon
You can save $70 on the best-selling Ring Video Pro doorbell and get a free 3rd generation Echo Dot. The Ring Pro works with Alexa so you can use your Echo Dot to get alerts and hear and speak to visitors with two-way talk.
View Deal
Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit + Echo Dot (3rd Gen):
$248.99 $179 at Amazon
Save $69.99 on the Ring Alarm 5 piece Kit and receive a free 3rd generation. The Alexa-enabled Ring Alarm includes a base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector, and a range extender.
View Deal
When do 4th of July sales start?
The 4th of July falls on a Saturday this year, so we'll see most sales starting that week on Monday, June 29. All sales will last through the holiday weekend, and most will end on Monday, July 6.
We'll be updating this page daily with all of the current sales, so make sure to check back each day for new discounts and deals.
Who has the best 4th of July sales?
Because the 4th of July sale event is a summer celebration, you can find discounts on several outdoor items such as grills, patio furniture, and lawnmowers, which means you can find massive savings from retailers like Home Depot and Lowe's.
The 4th of July is also a fantastic time to find deals on mattresses with retailers like Purple, Mattress Firm, and Temper-Pedic participating in sitewide sales with some of the best deals you'll find all year. Home Depot and Best Buy are just a few retailers that will be discounting top-brand appliances all weekend long, and tech retailers like Dell have fantastic deals on laptops.
- Learn more about the upcoming 2020 Amazon Prime Day event.