PS Plus November free games include first ever PS5 game and the PS Plus Collection

Sony has revealed the first PS5 game coming to its PS Plus subscription service: first-person critter-capturing title Bugsnax, which will be available from the console's North American launch on November 12 up until January 4, 2021. In addition, the PS4 games Hollow Knight and Shadow of War will also be available from November 3 to November 30, marking one of the better months for the PS Plus catalog this year.

Sony has also revealed which games will be available as part of the PS Plus Collection at launch. This is a library of PS4 games you can play on PS5 as part of your PS Plus membership for no extra cost – it's just a benefit if you're planning on getting a PS5.

These are the games coming to PS Plus Collection at launch, all of which can be added to your account and accessed for as long as you're a PS Plus member:

Bloodborne

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Infamous Second Son

Ratchet and Clank

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Until Dawn

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Resident Evil 7 biohazard

That's a pretty good selection – although the choice to pick Persona 5 but not the upgraded Persona 5 Royal version seems like a slight shame. Very few people are likely to play this kind of 100+ hour RPG more than once, so having the definitive edition might've been nice.

Boosting your PS4 games

Sony says these PS4 games will receive a boost from the PS5 hardware. "PS4 games redeemed from the PlayStation Plus Collection and played on the PS5 console will see benefits such as increased loading speed and improved or more stable framerates with PS5’s Game Boost," says the announcement.

That'll be a relief to fans of Bloodborne, an acclaimed PS4 exclusive with performance issues on the original hardware. It's hard to get a clear sense of what the performance boosts on PS5 will look like – some developers, like God of War creators Sony Santa Monica, say you'll be able to reach up to 60 frames per second on PS4 using the game's "favor performance" display mode. Some of the other games on this list might be a surprise in terms of how they perform.