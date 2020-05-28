PS Plus deals are nearly 50% off ahead of Days of Play sales

PS Plus deals can save you up to 47% well ahead of the Days of Play sale due to kick off in June. That means you can already save on your three or 12 month subscription, and seeing as Europe and the UK are only seeing 30% cut from the PS Plus price, this offer may even beat out next month's discounts.

PS Plus is the PS4's online play platform, but you'll also receive free games every month with your subscription. This month's offerings bring Cities: Skylines and Farming Simulator 19 to your console - though they're usually much better than that lineup. That means these discounts are sitting incredibly well this week, especially if you've been shopping for the best PS4 deals and bundles.

If you're looking to spend as little as possible, these PS Plus deals start at $14.99 for a three month membership, however we'd really point you towards this 47% discount on a 12 month PS Plus subscription, now available for $31.89. That's very nearly a 50% discount on the usually $60 PS Plus membership. So, whether you're simply topping up your subscription or you want to spend your gaming time in a more social way right now, these PS Plus deals are offering some excellent discounts to get you there for less.

Not in the US? These subscriptions won't work in other countries, but we're rounding up the latest PS Plus sales in your location further down the page.

Today's best PS Plus deals

PS Plus 3 month subscription | $25.39 $14.99 at CDKeys

Pick up three months of PS Plus for just $14.99 at CDKeys this week - an excellent 40% discount on the usual price. If you haven't used CDKeys before, simply purchase your code, head to your console, and redeem. Note that this code will only work in the US.

View Deal

PS Plus 12 month subscription | $59.99 $31.89 at CDKeys

If you're in it for the long haul, you'd be better off picking up this 12 month subscription instead, saving yourself 47%. For just $15 more than the offer above you'll be covered for a whole year at a fantastic price - nearly half off. Again, this code will only work in the US.

View Deal

All the latest PS Plus deals

Below, you'll find the latest PS Plus deals wherever you are, however if shopping through CDKeys, remember to check the region of the code you are purchasing. As CDKeys lists its products in all prices regardless of region, technical gremlins can sometimes sneak their way into our price checking tools.

PS4 game deals

You can find plenty more PS Plus deals over on our dedicated page, but if you're looking for something you can hold why not check out the latest PS4 controller deals from around the web. We're also sorting through the best cheap PS4 games to bring you excellent prices on top releases. If you've just grabbed a PS4 Pro, you might also be checking out the latest cheap 4K TV deals to make the most of that resolution.