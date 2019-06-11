Pre-Prime Day deal: the Apple Watch 4 is down to its lowest price ever at Amazon

If you've had your eye on the latest Apple Watch, then today is your lucky day. Amazon is running a pre-Prime Day deal on the Apple Watch Series 4 and reducing the price down to just $339. That's a $60 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the best-selling smartwatch.



The Apple Watch 4 was released last September with an upgraded design and added health features. The series 4 smartwatch features a 30% larger display than previous models, so you easily see health stats and notifications. The additional health benefits include a built-in ECG, fall detection, and emergency SOS. The smartwatch also offers heart rate monitoring and will notify you if your heart rate goes too low or high. The Series 4 watch tracks calories and popular workouts and offers basic smartwatch features such as the ability to play music, make calls, send messages and more. The water-resistant smartwatch includes GPS technology and offers up to 18 hours of battery life.



Like we mentioned above, this rare discount is the lowest price we've seen for the Apple Watch 4. This particular sale includes the 40mm model Apple Watch that comes with an aluminum case with black or white sport band. We don't know how long Amazon will have the smartwatch on sale, so you should take advantage of this excellent deal while you can.

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS, 40mm $399 $339 at Amazon

You can save $60 on the latest model Apple Watch at Amazon. The series 4 smartwatch features GPS technology and continuous heart rate monitoring is available in a black or white sport band.

View Deal

If you're interested in an even larger display, Amazon also has the 44mm Apple Watch Series 4 on sale for $369. That's a $60 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 44mm smartwatch.



If you want a cellular plan with your smartwatch, you can score a $50 discount from Best Buy on the Apple Watch Series 4 that includes GPS and LTE connectivity.





Apple Watch Series 4 GPS, 44mm $429 $369 at Amazon

Get the 44mm series 4 watch on sale for $369 at Amazon. That's a $60 discount and the best price we've seen for the smartwatch that features a larger display and comes with your choice of a pink, black or white sport band.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular 40mm $499 $449 at Best Buy

You can save $50 on the Apple Watch 4 at Best Buy. The series 4 40mm smartwatch features GPS and LTE connectivity which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away.

View Deal

Discover more Apple watch sales with the best cheap Apple Watch prices and deals that are currently available.



You can learn more about series 4 smartwatch with our Apple Watch 4 review.