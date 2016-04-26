The iPhone 6S is the fastest flagship right now

2016 has already revealed a plethora of new top of the range phones, and we've selected some of the best flagships money can buy to find out who's fast, and who's last.

It may not be the most scientific of tests, but we carefully put each handset through their paces to find out which was best at booting up, loading apps and holding them in the background.

The flagship contenders for the speed test crown are: iPhone 6S, HTC 10, Huawei P9, LG G5, Samsung Galaxy S7 – the Exynos 8890 toting version - and Sony Xperia Z5.

*Spoilers* - the iPhone 6S came out on top this time (if you hadn't guessed that from the headline then shame on you), but you'll have to watch the video below to find out where the other five placed.

Be sure to check back later in the week for the rest of our flagship phone tests - as we put all six through our battery and camera tests, and show you which one is the perfect choice for you right now.