The Nintendo Switch is back in stock at GameStop, Amazon, and Very

Nintendo Switch deals are back in stock across the US and UK, just in time for the weekend. We've been seeing Nintendo Switch stock flashing in and out over the past few months, barely making it to an hour on the shelves but this new wave of inventory marks a turning point. These Nintendo Switch bundles have been sitting on the shelves since yesterday. That means, while we don't know how long this stock will stick around for, the Switch may well be back in our stores.

If you're in the US, you'll find this Nintendo Switch bundle up for $519.99 at GameStop meanwhile UK shoppers can pick up the Neon Nintendo Switch at Amazon for £299, or at Very for £279.99.

We've also just spotted this £319.99 Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch bundle and this Mario Kart bundle back in stock at Very, as well as a £279.99 console available from Argos for delivery tomorrow.

That US bundle is looking particularly hot right now, with plenty of games included to justify the price and months of stock shortages keeping demand high. We don't know how long this inventory will last, which means you'll have to do some speedy clicking to make sure you grab yours. These consoles will arrive by the beginning of July as well, so it's not too long to wait until you get your hands around some Joy-Con.

It's been a long time coming, but this latest Nintendo Switch stock may just be the start of the console's return to our shelves, but for now, this is going to be an incredible race to the checkout.

You'll find the latest Nintendo Switch Lite bundle deals still available further down the page.

Nintendo Switch deals in stock in the US

Nintendo Switch bundle | $519.99 at GameStop

This Nintendo Switch bundle may look pricey at first glance, but there's a whole load of games included in this price tag. Animal Crossing, Minecraft and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and a Nintendo Switch Pro controller are all included here.

Nintendo Switch bundle - Gray | $519.99 at GameStop

If the offer above is out of stock or you're really set on those gray Joy-Cons, you'll find the same $519 price tag on the same Nintendo Switch bundle in a color variant at GameStop as well.

Nintendo Switch in stock in the UK

Nintendo Switch | £279.99 at Very

This Very Nintendo Switch deal can send you home with a neon console for the standard RRP of £279.99 right now. That's £20 cheaper than the Amazon stock below, so move quickly. View Deal

Nintendo Switch | Animal Crossing | £319.99 at Very

This Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch bundle is also back in stock at Very - offering the island getaway adventure with a Neon Nintendo Switch console for just £319.99.

Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | £319.99 at Very

Or take to the track to show off your skills in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The perfect way to kick start your Nintendo Switch collection, this bundle from Very is also coming in at £319 right now.

Nintendo Switch | £299 at Amazon

It's a little more expensive, but if stock has run out on other offers you'll find the neon Nintendo Switch available at Amazon for £299. That £20 above RRP may well be worth it if this stock doesn't stick around.

Nintendo Switch (pre-order) | £279.99 at Nintendo

Nintendo are also offering pre-orders of the Neon console, available to ship at the end of the month. If there is still stock at other retailers available we'd head there, as you'll likely get your hands on one faster that way.

Nintendo Switch | £279.99 at Argos

You can also find Nintendo Switch deals back in stock at Argos today, but you'll have to search via your postcode to make sure there's consoles in your area.

Nintendo Switch stock run out? Here's where you can grab a Switch Lite in the UK and US

