Lowe's 4th of July sale 2020: 5 of the best appliance, home and tech deals

The Lowe's 4th of July sales have arrived, and you can snag yourself a great home, garden, or appliance deal right now. To help you sort through all the offers, we've rounded up the best deals below, or if you're in a hurry to get straight to the action, scroll on down to find the relevant category for you or click this link right here to head straight to Lowe's.

Highlights include a huge 35% price cut on smart home and security devices, including a range of Google Nest and Ring camera devices. There are also some big appliance deals you can still grab, with savings of up to 40% on everything from refrigerators to microwaves, with free local delivery on orders over $299 to boot.

Lowe's is also offering big outdoor discounts, cutting the price on garden furniture, grills, and a range of tools and power tools. If you've been planning to spruce up your home or garden or finish a DIY project, then it's a great time to save some money on the items you need - we've picked the best deals below.

The 5 best Lowe's 4th of July sales 2020

Many of these Lowe's 4th of July sales are ongoing but many are ending soon, so move fast if you're looking for cheap furniture, tools, or appliances this week. And if you're interested in what other retailers are offering, you'll find plenty of deals still running in our best 4th of July sales roundup.

Lowe's 4th of July sales: our top deal picks

Smart Home | Up to 35% off selected items

There's a huge array of savings to be had on a range of smart home hubs, devices, and security gadgets right now. Highlights include the excellent Google Nest thermostats and Ring Security cameras with 20% off.



Large appliances | Up to 40% off select appliances

Until July 8, you can get up to 40% off a massive range of refrigerators, washers, dryers, ranges, ovens, microwaves and much more. Orders over $299 are also currently eligible for free local delivery, so if you're looking for some kitchen upgrades, now's the time.

Garden | Up to 35% off select patio and outdoor decor

A wide range of garden furniture is on sale right now in the Lowe's 4th of July sale, with some deals ending today, and others continuing through to July 8. Whether you're looking for a cheap set of patio deck chairs or an upmarket outdoor suite, you'll find furniture for all budgets here.

Tools | Up to 33% off outdoor tools and equipment

Need to mow your lawn or clean the deck outside? Lawnmowers and power washers are just some of the garden electrical tools that are on offer right now at Lowe's. Some of these sales are ending today, so act quickly.

Home improvement | Up to 46% off on select tools

If the lockdown has got that DIY project on your mind, get some extra help with these power tools from Lowe's and save some cash too. There's everything here from handheld tools to miter saws, so it's a great time to get those DIY tools in.

