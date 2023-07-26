Samsung Galaxy Unpacked launch live: Galaxy Fold 5, Flip 5, Watch 6 and what else to expect

Refresh

Okay, let's talk about what we expect from the actual products today. 1. Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 The Galaxy Z Fold 5 looks likely to get some year-over-year upgrades that are politely known as "incremental.". The design will reportedly use an improved hinge that should let the two halves close shut, similar to the way the Motorola Razr Plus can close – that fill make it feel smarter and sleeker, no question. Otherwise, it should keep the same taller aspect ratio. Inside, we're expecting a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, similar to what the Galaxy S23 uses. We haven't heard whether the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will get any special tuning on the Snapdragon platform. There should be a camera upgrade on the Galaxy Z Fold 5, but we're not expecting this phone to take on our favorite camera phone of the moment, the Galaxy S23 Ultra. We've heard that there will be new sensors on board to improve image quality, but not serious zoom or any world-beating improvements.

Can Samsung finally take foldables mainstream? The big question for the fifth generation of Flip and Fold isn't just what they'll do and look like (though we'll get to that, don't worry), but whether Samsung can finally truly take the technology mainstream. As we mentioned before, they're pretty popular in Korea, but less so elsewhere in the world – despite some pretty aggressive advertising campaigns (in the UK, where I am, Samsung has a big push going on to persuade people to switch to the Flip 4 from iPhone, even though the Flip 5 will be here imminently). Are we getting to make or break time for folding devices globally? That's what TechRadar Staff Writer Michael Allison explores in this piece.

Of course, long-term Samsung watchers will remember when August was for Galaxy Note releases rather than folding releases, but those days have passed [gazes wistfully into the middle distance]. Now, the classic Note is basically the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and the Galaxy Fold phones are the next level of note, giving you a bigger screen to write and draw on.

This late July launch is a departure for Samsung, which usually releases its foldable phones in late August. Of course, we may see an announcement today but with sales starting much later. But it's possible that Samsung just doesn't feel it can wait any longer. The Google Pixel Fold and Motorola Razr Plus both hit the market in June, giving those amazing foldable phones plenty of time to worm their way into people's minds before the next Samsung phones come to play.

You probably saw at the top of this blog that the event will start at 4am PT / 7am ET / 12pm BST / 9pm AEST, which unusual in the world of global tech releases – but it's 8pm in Seoul, South Korea, and that's where the event is happening. Why Seoul? Well, apart from Samsung being South Korean, Korea buys more folding phones than any other market, so it makes sense for the local hero and foldable phone leader to launch its big new folding phone there. A leaked press release claims that the adoption rate for foldable phones is 13.6% in South Korea, placing it well ahead of the rest of the world, where foldable phones are a single-digit phenomenon.

What we expect We have a pretty good idea of what's coming based on earlier reports and our previous experience. We've already got a good run down of what to expect from from Unpacked , but we're also cool with recapping here. Among the expected announcements, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 take center stage, continuing the innovative legacy of foldable smartphones that the Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 furthered. With improved software, sleeker bodies, and enhanced functionality, these new devices are likely to steal the show. (Image credit: Future / Alex Walker-Todd) But that's not all; Samsung's product lineup extends beyond smartphones. The Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are rumored to be on the horizon. These will compete with the Apple Watch and provide integration with the Samsung ecosystem, expected to be completed by the Galaxy Tab S9 family.