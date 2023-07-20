How to watch Samsung Unpacked: See events unfold live with new foldables, watches, tablets and maybe more

Samsung Unpacked is less than a week away. Our bags are backed for Korea, are yours? If you aren't in Seoul, the foldable phone capital of the world, for the big Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 launch, we've got you covered. Here is everything you need to know to watch the Galaxy Unpacked event as it happens, or watch it later at your convenience.

When is Samsung Unpacked?

Samsung is unpacking its huge heap of new devices on Wednesday, July 26 in its hometown of Seoul, South Korea. Samsung says Korea buys more foldable phones than any other market by a wide margin, and foldable phones will be the big news. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 could be some of the best foldable phones around, though they won't be the only attraction.

Since the show starts at 8 PM in Korea, it's going to take place very early for US audiences. If you want to wake up and see the event unpacked live, our east coast friends can grab a coffee and watch Samsung Unpacked at 7 AM ET (with me!), while our west coast readers will need to set the alarm for 4 AM PT. Our UK and Australian friends can watch comfortably at 12:00 BST / 21:00 AEST.

(Image credit: Samsung)

How can I watch Samsung Unpacked live?

Samsung reliably shows the Unpacked event on the Samsung YouTube channel when the event is live-streamed, but that's not the only way to watch, possibly. For the Samsung Unpacked in August last year, Samsung allowed viewers to watch live on YouTube, the official Samsung site, Samsung’s US Newsroom, and Twitter.

You were even able to watch it in the metaverse if you went to the New York City Samsung location at Samsung 837X.

We will be reporting live from the Samsung Unpacked event, live blogging our thoughts and reactions from across the globe. You can follow our coverage live if you can't watch the video as it happens.

Right now, Samsung's YouTube channel is hinting hard about the new devices to come. We've heard rumors and seen supposed leaks of all the new products, including foldable phones, wearables, tablets, and possibly more.

You can check out all the Samsung Unpacked news that we know and expect, and all the rumors we've heard so far, then come back here for show time.