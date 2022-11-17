Black Friday deals live: cheap TVs, bargain headphones and much more

Refresh

(Image credit: Shutterstock / Boumen Japet)

There's just one more day to go until the Oculus Quest 2 (Meta's best VR headset) will be part of its biggest-ever Black Friday deal.

Starting tomorrow (November 18) Meta will be selling the Oculus Quest 2 for $349.99 and $429.99 for the 128GB and 256GB models respectively – and we're expecting it'll be £349.99 and £429.99 in the UK, though Meta has yet to confirm our suspicions. While it's technically still going to be more expensive than its pre-August 2022 price (when it was $100 / $100 less before its massive price hike) there's more to this deal than meets the eye.

That's because you'll not only get the VR headset, but you'll also get two free games: Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 VR (usually worth $70 / £53 together).

Beat Saber is effectively a crossover between Guitar Hero and Star Wars. While jamming out to your favorite tunes from artists like Lizzo, The Weekend, Linkin Park, and LMFAO you have to slice notes in time to the music as they fly past. Do well and you might get a new high score, but if you fail the music will stop. It's a lot of fun and a great way to get active.

Resident Evil 4 VR on the other hand is an immersive remake of the classic action horror game. Just like the original on the GameCube, the gameplay is superb with RE 4 VR managing to strike the perfect balance between making you feel like a badass while also keeping the stress levels appropriately high as you fight off hordes of monsters. This is the best way to experience the iconic Capcom game, and it's perfect for newcomers and longtime fans alike.