Black Friday deals live: cheap TVs, bargain headphones and much more
All today's latest Black Friday news and deals
Welcome back to our live Black Friday 2022 coverage. Although the big day is not yet here there are already thousands of Black Friday deals to sift through in the US and UK. Below you'll find our favorites right now, as well as the latest news about Black Friday.
In the US, Black Friday sales are now live at most major retailers. Amazon's early Black Friday sale is well underway, and Walmart is in week two of its Black Friday sale (opens in new tab) – which included the first decent Apple Watch 8 deal we've seen.
Plenty of bargains are available in the UK too, but unfortunately there are warnings that your deliveries may be delayed. Even though Royal Mail is the only courier with strike action planned over the Black Friday period right now, other delivery companies have said they may struggle to handle the extra demand this will cause. As such, you may find your orders take longer to reach you than normal, so make sure you plan accordingly.
The good news is that we're seeing a strong crop of deals this year, so read on and we'll highlight the best ones as we find them.
The best Black Friday sales in the US
- Amazon: smart TVs from $79.99 (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: $700 off MacBooks, appliances (opens in new tab)
- Dell: laptops from $299.99 (opens in new tab)
- Home Depot: 50% off tools and appliances (opens in new tab)
- Lowe's: up to $750 off appliances (opens in new tab)
- Overstock: 70% off Christmas decor (opens in new tab)
- Nordstrom: up to 50% off UGG, makeup (opens in new tab)
- Samsung: up to $2,500 off TVs (opens in new tab)
- Target: 45% off toys, Christmas decor (opens in new tab)
- Verizon: iPhone 14 Pro free with trade-in (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: toys, TVs, vacuums (opens in new tab)
- Wayfair: 80% off couches, rugs, and more (opens in new tab)
8 top Black Friday deals
- Apple Watch 8: was
$399now $349 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Instant Pot Pressure Cooker: was
$79.99now $50 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Keurig Coffee Maker: was
$100now $69 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Bella Pro Air Fryer: was
$109.99now $49.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Ring Video Doorbell: was
$99.99now $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Apple AirPods 2: $229.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- 75-inch Samsung TV: was
$849.99now $579.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Christmas decor: up to 54% off trees at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The best Black Friday sales in the UK
- Amazon: smart TVs from £99 (opens in new tab)
- Argos: 20% off toys and tech (opens in new tab)
- Boots: 50% off make up, fragrances (opens in new tab)
- Currys: 40% off freezers, vacuums (opens in new tab)
- Dyson: save £100 on cordless vacs (opens in new tab)
- Game: PS and Xbox games from £4.99 (opens in new tab)
- John Lewis: up to £400 off TVs (opens in new tab)
- Ninja: £90 on air fryers and cookware (opens in new tab)
- Samsung: £250 off phones and tablets (opens in new tab)
- Shark: £220 off cordless vacs (opens in new tab)
- Smyths: half price toys (opens in new tab)
- Very: offers on TVs, Lego and fashion (opens in new tab)
- Wayfair: furniture, lighting, mattresses (opens in new tab)
8 cracking offers in the UK
- Yankee Candle: from £1.89 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- LEGO: from £9.99 at Very (opens in new tab)
- Food + drink: chocolate and more from £8 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Beer, wine, spirits: up to 33% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Electric blankets: from £26 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Air fryers: from £34.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)
- Shark cordless vac: was
£349now £199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Tassimo coffee machine and pods: was
£139.99now £48 at Very (opens in new tab)
There's just one more day to go until the Oculus Quest 2 (Meta's best VR headset) will be part of its biggest-ever Black Friday deal.
Starting tomorrow (November 18) Meta will be selling the Oculus Quest 2 for $349.99 and $429.99 for the 128GB and 256GB models respectively – and we're expecting it'll be £349.99 and £429.99 in the UK, though Meta has yet to confirm our suspicions. While it's technically still going to be more expensive than its pre-August 2022 price (when it was $100 / $100 less before its massive price hike) there's more to this deal than meets the eye.
That's because you'll not only get the VR headset, but you'll also get two free games: Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 VR (usually worth $70 / £53 together).
Beat Saber is effectively a crossover between Guitar Hero and Star Wars. While jamming out to your favorite tunes from artists like Lizzo, The Weekend, Linkin Park, and LMFAO you have to slice notes in time to the music as they fly past. Do well and you might get a new high score, but if you fail the music will stop. It's a lot of fun and a great way to get active.
Resident Evil 4 VR on the other hand is an immersive remake of the classic action horror game. Just like the original on the GameCube, the gameplay is superb with RE 4 VR managing to strike the perfect balance between making you feel like a badass while also keeping the stress levels appropriately high as you fight off hordes of monsters. This is the best way to experience the iconic Capcom game, and it's perfect for newcomers and longtime fans alike.
7 of the best Black Friday deals in the UK
What are some of the best Black Friday deals in the UK right now? Here are a few that stood out to our deals experts...
Sony WF-C500 True Wireless Earbuds:
was £90 now £49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Under intense review, we called these Sony earbuds "great value for money" – but that was at the full asking price. With 45% off, we think they're an absolute steal and then some. Yes, 20 hours of battery life can be bettered – but 10 hours from the buds alone certainly can't at this price point. They're also light and comfortable, providing an exciting, musical sound. Oh, and they've only been this cheap once before.
Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones:
was £380 now £295.24 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £81 – Quite simply the newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 were outstanding and the XM3 before it were excellent, so it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's latest XM5 proposition are also incredibly hard to beat – especially with a whopping 22% off. They've only been as cheap as this once before - and these cans only launched in May 2022. Our advice? This is a top deal on a winning pair of new noise-canceling headphones.
Sony 55-inch A80J OLED TV:
was £1,399 now £999 at Currys (opens in new tab)
Save £400 – This is a massive reduction on one of Sony's best OLED TVs. Getting one of these larger high-end 4K displays for £1,000 or less is a good deal as they don't often fall this low. It's an excellent price for an all-around TV that offers fantastic image quality with vibrant colors and deep blacks, while the XR processing tech ensures a clear picture and powerful sound. It's a great gaming TV, too, with 4K at 120fps support and VRR to give you the smoothest experience with minimal input lag.