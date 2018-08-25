Juventus vs Lazio live stream: how to watch Serie A football online

Live stream Juventus vs Lazio - where and when Saturday, August 25 is the date for Juventus' first home game of the season, as Lazio visit the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Kick-off is 6pm locally, which is 5pm BST, 12pm ET, 9am PT and 2am Sunday AET.

Two of Italian football's biggest clubs lock horns in Serie A this weekend, and we're here to help you stream Juventus vs Lazio live no matter where you are in the world.

Juve may have begun their latest title defence with a win at Chievo last weekend, but it took a second-half fight back and a 93rd minute winner to see off the unfancied Veronese. Although his side netted three, Cristiano Ronaldo didn't manage to get off the mark, so the goal-hungry superstar will be doing everything in his power to put that right on Saturday.

Lazio started the season in disappointing fashion, falling to a 2-1 defeat at home to Napoli. A bright spot was the wonder goal scored by last season's top scorer Ciro Immobile, and the Italy striker's predatory instincts will give Juve plenty to think about if he can get the service.

Will we see CR7 officially open his account for his new club? Find out by following the instructions below and grabbing a live stream of Juventus vs Lazio.

If you're in a country that's not showing live Serie A action on TV – don't sweat. With a VPN service you can connect to channels from a country that will have the match, enabling you to live stream the matches you want to see, wherever you are in the world.

Best of all, VPNs are extremely easy to use and we've rounded up some of the best platforms you can use below:

How to stream Juventus vs Lazio live in the UK

How to watch Juventus vs Lazio: US live stream

In the US, ESPN has the rights for this season's Italian football and Juve vs Lazio kicks off at 12pm ET and 9am PT. ESPN2 is the TV channel you need, and it's ESPN3.com for streaming online if you're a subscriber. You could also stream with services like DirectTV , Sling and Fubo – each of which has a free trial.

How to watch Juventus vs Lazio: Canada live stream

Streaming service DAZN ($20 per month) has acquired rights to show Serie A in Canada this season so get subscribing if you want to catch Juve vs Lazio and more Italian football throughout the season. Kick-off for this one is 12pm Toronto time.

How to watch Juventus vs Lazio: Australia live stream

BeIN Sports is the Serie A broadcaster down under, with kick-off for this one at 2am Sunday morning, so perhaps only the die-hards will make it. If you're a BeIN Sports subscriber and want to stream the coverage to your laptop or mobile device, BeIn Connect is the service you need.

