Save up to $500 and grab free accessories with these iPad Pro deals

The early Labor Day sales are offering up iPad Pro deals with savings of up to $500 this week, and not only that but you can pick up free accessories as well. That means you can take home a powerful 2018 iPad Pro as well as a set of Audio-Technica headphones or a Magic Keyboard for an excellent price right now.

The lowest you can go is on this $799 12.9-inch iPad Pro. We've seen sales put this model at around $899 before, but with a full $350 off this is a standout iPad deal if you're looking for the big screen experience but don't need too much storage.

If you are going to be using your iPad Pro for gaming or bigger apps like Adobe, for example, we'd point you towards this $500 saving on the 1TB model that also adds Audio Technica earbuds to the mix (worth $249.99 by themselves). You're only paying $1,199 for this top of the range iPad, making it an excellent proposition for anyone looking for more power under the hood.

We're rounding up these iPad deals in the early Labor Day sales just below, but you'll find plenty more iPad Pro deals right here on TechRadar as well.

2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wifi + Cellular - 64GB | $1,149 $799 at B&H Photo

Linked here is the 64GB iPad Pro, but you'll find configurations on this page taking you right up to 1TB of storage space with big savings to match. If you're just looking for a cheaper model, however, this is a great shout - or you can upgrade to 256GB for $1,299 $929.

2018 11-inch iPad Pro WiFi + Cellular - 1TB | $1,499 $1,149 at B&H Photo

Looking for big power in a smaller chassis? This 11-inch iPad Pro comes in with a $350 discount at B&H Photo in early Labor Day sales, bringing a massive 1TB of storage at just over $1,000.

2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro WiFi + Cellular - 1TB | Audio Technica earbuds | $1,699 $1,199 at B&H Photo

There's a $500 saving on this iPad Pro deal that also includes a pair of Audio Technica true wireless earbuds worth $249.99. That's an excellent offer if you're one to plug in while working, and you're getting a great amount of storage space here as well.

2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro WiFi + Cellular - 256GB | Magic Keyboard | $1,648 $1,278 at B&H Photo

Grab a 2018 iPad Pro with a Magic Keyboard included for $1,278 in B&H Photo's Labor Day sales. There's 256GB of storage in here - plenty of space for all your schoolwork with enough to spare for games and streaming. Hurry, though, this offer ends August 31st.

If you're shopping in the UK or Australia, you'll find all the cheapest prices on 2018 and 2020 iPad Pro deals just below.

We're also rounding up the very latest Apple Pencil deals and sales, as well as more iPad Pro Magic Keyboard deals as well. Or, check out the latest cheap MacBook deals if you're in the market for a luxury laptop.